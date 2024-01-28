The awards are in recognition of stc Bahrain’s commitment towards advancing Kingdom’s ICT sector with cutting-edge technological solutions

Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, the world-class digital enabler is proud to announce their exceptional achievements at the prestigious Global Economics Awards, where it was honored with the "Best Network Security Solutions Provider" and "Best ICT Solution."

The Global Economics Awards, renowned for recognizing and celebrating excellence in different industry sectors, including the business and technology sectors, recognized stc Bahrain as a leader in providing cutting-edge solutions as the Best Network Security Solution Provider for its Web Protect initiative and the Best Information communication technology (ICT) for the project implemented for Marassi Al Bahrain.

The dual recognition not only acknowledges stc Bahrain's current achievements but also serves as a testament to its ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in Bahrain’s ICT sector. The Best Network Security Solution Provider award presented for stc’s Web Protect initiative introduced in collaboration with Cisco, showcased stc Bahrain’s Cyber Security innovations that support SMEs in understanding their security risks, and protects them from hacker attacks. With no additional hardware or software installations requiring at customer end, stc’s Web Protect ensures customers and their businesses are safe from cyber threats such as malware, phishing and botnets and ransomware attacks.

While the Best ICT solution showcased stc Bahrain’s innovative digital infrastructure capabilities tailored to power Bahrain’s upcoming luxury destination, Marassi Al Bahrain with state-of-the-art ICT tools incorporated to revolutionize communication, connectivity, and engagement within the mall. The integration of cutting-edge technologies demonstrates stc’s advanced technology ecosystem, aligning with industry trends and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in retail environments.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: "We are immensely proud to be recognized as the "Best Network Security Solutions Provider" and "Best ICT Solution” at the Global Economics Awards. This recognition reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks, enabling us to continue delivering innovative products and services that empower businesses in today’s fast-evolving technology environment. Moreover, these awards further solidify the country’s regional ICT positioning and help spotlight its rapidly growing ICT sector advancement."

