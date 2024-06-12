These awards are in recognition of stc Bahrain and stc pay's outstanding contributions in advancing CSR initiatives and revolutionizing digital wallet solutions in the Kingdom

Manama, Bahrain: – stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is thrilled to announce its latest recognitions at the Power List Awards Middle East. The company received two notable awards: 'Best CSR Initiative' for its transformative Bahraini Farmers Market project, an initiative dedicated to supporting local agriculture and fostering community development, and 'Best Digital Wallet' for its subsidiary stc pay, Bahrain’s most innovative digital wallet, recognized for transforming the Kingdom’s fintech sector.

“stc Bahrain and stc pay are honored to receive these awards, which reflect our solid commitment to community contribution, innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, CEO of stc Bahrain and Chairman of stc pay. “This recognition inspires us to continue our pursuit of excellence across both companies, positively influencing the Kingdom's growth, across its socio-economic development and digital transformation journey.”

"The 'Best CSR Initiative' award underscores stc Bahrain's commitment to enhancing Bahrain's agricultural sector through its sustained partnership with the National Agricultural Development (NIAD) and the Ministry of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs. Now in its 11th year, the initiative has seen extensive infrastructure improvements and cooperative efforts that have transformed the Bahraini Farmers Market into a dynamic community hub.

The vibrant Bahraini Farmers Market while creating an engaging experience for its visitors, also focused on promoting agricultural education and sustainability within the local community. This further contributes to the Kingdom's vision of progressing its agricultural and tourism sectors through active collaboration between the private and public sectors.

Adding to their accolades, stc pay, Bahrain’s most innovative digital wallet, was recognized with the 'Best Digital Wallet' award. stc pay has significantly reshaped the Kingdom's fintech landscape, with a seamless, secure, and efficient payment platform for its subscribers, stc pay continues to expand its mobile wallet offerings, enabling subscribers to manage spend more effectively.

stc pay has partnered with Mastercard to launch the first World Prepaid card in the Kingdom. stc pay Elite Card, available exclusively through stc pay, reflects stc Bahrain's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Moreover, stc pay has expanded its network of countries to 50+ for international money transfers with the best exchange rate, making local transfers more convenient and easier, all through stc pay's single platform.

stc Bahrain's commitment to innovation has earned them numerous awards and accolades over the years. The company has consistently been recognized for its outstanding performance and contribution to the telecommunications industry.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just nine years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh

