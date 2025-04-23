Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has opened its doors to register to the inspireU program. This successful and long-running accelerator, led by the stc Group, empowers local entrepreneurial talent, transforming groundbreaking ideas into thriving businesses in different sectors.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, stc Bahrain Chief Executive Officer said, “We are proud to see our inspireU program return again this year. Last year, three Bahraini start-ups showcased their incredible innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. These entrepreneurs represent the future of Bahrain's digital economy, and we are confident that their ventures will have a significant positive impact. We encourage innovative Bahraini startups to apply for this year's inspireU program and take their ideas to the next level.”

The "inspireU" program was established in Saudi Arabia in 2015 and has since achieved remarkable success, driving its expansion into Kuwait and Bahrain. To date, it has supported over 130 digital projects, with investments exceeding 1 billion Saudi Riyals. Furthermore, the market value of investments and financial transactions for the products and services of the start-ups incubated by inspireU has reached over 15 billion Saudi Riyals. The program has also played a pivotal role in creating more than 660,000 job opportunities and has positively impacted the lives of over 50 million users.

Last year's inspireU program, culminating in a rigorous bootcamp at stc Bahrain headquarters, discovered three game-changing Bahraini startups: Rizq, Siin, and Verrt. Rizq is revolutionizing B2B finance in the region with its software designed to help businesses obtain, manage, and grow their "rizq" smarter, building healthier, more profitable companies. Siin is transforming the MENA e-commerce landscape with its live shopping platform, connecting consumers with trusted sellers through engaging live shows and gamified auctions. Verrt is disrupting the advertising industry with its fully integrated platform, offering businesses easy, transparent, and corruption-free media booking. These diverse startups received a comprehensive support package, including financial aid, logistical assistance, expert consulting, and intensive training from Silicon Valley's best.

Interested entrepreneurs and start-ups can start by filling out the application form available on https://www.stc.com.bh/content/General-Program. For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative digital enabler in Bahrain. Since entering Bahrain’s telecommunications market in 2010, stc Bahrain has revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and emerged as a market leader. This position has been maintained through consistent investment in next-generation technologies and innovative products and services, including advancements in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and mobile payments, and wholesale connectivity solutions. Our achievements include being the first in the region to pilot the foundation of 5.5G, launching the world's first structured Web3 Launchpad program, and driving blockchain innovation in the Middle East and beyond. This aligns with Bahrain’s Economic vision 2030, with ICT as a key driver of sustainable economic growth.

In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services, which has evolved to become a subsidiary of stc Bahrain, officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. stc pay is an all-inclusive digital wallet, making financial services more accessible and driving the Kingdom toward a cashless future.

Over the past decade, we've consistently topped Bahrain’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority's Quality of Service report, reflecting our dedication to wide coverage and high-quality service. Through investments in Bahrain’s telecom sector, our evolution into a forward-thinking digital enabler aligns with the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030.

The company's persistent dedication to innovation has earned it multiple awards, positioning it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital, and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes, and businesses.

stc Jusoor, the company's corporate social responsibility arm (meaning "bridges" in Arabic), aligns with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and individual empowerment. Focusing on Community, Family, Eco, and Tech as key pillars, stc Jusoor's initiatives balance community development and technology, connecting and empowering individuals through the free exchange of experiences, ideas, and information.

Today, stc Bahrain stands not only as the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain but also as the most forward-looking digital enabler.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh

