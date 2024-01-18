Manama, Bahrain – In a landmark success of yet another technological breakthrough, stc Bahrain, the world-class digital enabler, proudly announces its latest innovation – 5G New Calling Technology. As the first telecom operator to achieve this groundbreaking milestone, this service is set to revolutionise the telecommunications landscape, and enrich the communications experience for individuals, businesses and industries with its unprecedented levels of connectivity and clarity.

With lightning-fast speeds, improved voice quality, and unparalleled connectivity, the stc 5G New Calling service offers a glimpse into the future of communication technology and is set to redefine the user experience. The 5G New Calling feature allows users to go beyond regular conversations and enjoy interactive HD video chats for better collaboration and connection. Leveraging the advanced 5G New Calling technology, stc Bahrain plans to introduce unique features like video calls with real-time translations, turning speech into text, screen sharing, an interactive visual menu, and Enterprise ID cards.

Ahmed Alsharif, Chief Technology and Digital Officer at stc Bahrain said, “Our introduction of 5G New Calling technology is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance the lives of our subscribers with high-quality calls, instantaneous connectivity with low latency, and seamless multi-device usage. Our 5G New Calling is not just a service; it's a leap into the future of seamless and immersive communication, ensuring our subscribers are at the forefront of experiencing advanced communication services.”

Transforming the way subscribers connect and communicate, stc 5G New Calling technology will come with a superior audio quality of voice calls with the flexibility to transition effortlessly between devices and enjoy robust and reliable 5G connectivity, making every call a richer and more enjoyable experience.

