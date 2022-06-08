Boasting Abu Dhabi’s largest indoor football space, several football clubs are scheduled to offer youth camps at The ACTIVE Dome on Al Maryah Island

Bookings are open for businesses and social groups all summer long

ABU DHABI, UAE: Summer heat will be no match for players in the ACTIVE Dome as the Capital’s largest sports dome gears up for a full schedule of training camps, group practices and community matches. Equipped with air-conditioners, the unmissable structure on Al Maryah Island will allow athletes, fans and visitors to comfortably stay involved in sports even as temperatures soar.

Featuring two 7-a-side pitches, the year-old ACTIVE Dome is set to be a popular destination for sports enthusiasts again this summer.

As part of the summer programming, Manchester City FC will present youth camps through its football school. A second major brand will soon announce the launch of its football school, giving even more options to young footballers in the capital.

With schedules continuing to fill up, businesses are relying on the venue to help their employees stay sporty. As part of their corporate wellness programmes, large and small companies have scheduled recurring sessions where employees can join for fitness and socialisation. Others are securing bespoke tournaments and turnkey teambuilding events that create cohesion among colleagues.

“It is important that people not give up their fitness habits in the summer and we are very proud that the ACTIVE Dome enables all to play sport comfortably despite high outdoor temperatures,” said Alhanouf Al Omari, facility manager of ACTIVE Al Maryah Island. “The ACTIVE Dome is a fantastic venue and we are keen to maximise community use this summer.”

The ACTIVE Dome covers 8,660 sqm of space and provides a superior experience for players. The FieldTurf® surface meets Fifa’s highest standard for indoor football and the innovative up-lighting system eliminates glare while maintaining HDTV-quality brightness. Nearly 400 spectator seats allow for a sizeable crowd to cheer on the players.

Visitors to ACTIVE Al Maryah Island sports and recreation complex, including guests of the ACTIVE Dome, can access changing and shower facilities, free filtered water refill stations, food trucks and healthy vending, and ample free parking. The site’s outdoor facilities - three football pitches plus courts for padel, tennis, volleyball, basketball and netball - will be open for bookings throughout the day and evening as well.

To book the ACTIVE Dome and know more about the programming available visit activealmaryah.ae, email sports@activealmaryah.ae, call 02 403 4488 or reach out to @activealmaryah on Instagram.

-Ends-

About ACTIVE Al Maryah Island

ACTIVE is a brand that makes healthy lifestyle choices easier by providing our neighboring community with exceptionally serviced, well-maintained, well-managed sport and recreation facilities. ACTIVE Al Maryah Island caters to individuals of all fitness levels, providing advanced sports equipment and employing expert coaches and trainers to empower athletes and sports enthusiasts to realize their goals. Across 98,400 sqm, the site includes three outdoor football pitches, four tennis courts, three padel courts and three multipurpose courts. It is also home to the largest indoor football facility in Abu Dhabi, the ACTIVE Dome, and offers amenities that include food trucks and a Wilson sports shop.

ACTIVE Al Maryah Island is managed and operated by ADEC Management, the company responsible for Zayed Sports City as well as a number of local projects and programmemes.

For more information, visit www.activealmaryah.ae

Press Inquiries:

Christine Hecht

christine.hecht@zsc.ae