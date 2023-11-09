DIFC is transforming into a health and well-being hub to celebrate the 7th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. DIFC is running complimentary fitness sessions daily during the 30x30 challenge, with sessions ranging from boxing, circuit classes, Pilates, yoga, Zumba to dance, so every sport and fitness activity is covered! DIFC Running Club will also be hosting group runs, open to all levels of fitness and abilities, on Tuesday and Fridays starting from 10 November at 6.30pm.

DIFC is going even further to emphasise holistic wellness this year and has developed an exclusive programme to help all participants embark on a transformational fitness challenge, centred around four key pillars of health and wellness; relax, fuel, move and sleep. Each weekend will be dedicated to a different theme during the Dubai Fitness Challenge with informative and educational talks hosted by Inspire Studios at 5pm each Saturday followed by a complimentary fitness session.

And if that is not enough, across Dubai there are city-wide events organised by Dubai Fitness Challenge, such as the Guinness World Record Mass Training event on Sheikh Zayed Road (12 November) and Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road (25 November), to name a few.

Foodie fans can rejoice as DIFC cements its status as a culinary haven during Dubai Fitness Challenge and is THE place to head to for healthy and delicious meals. Food and beverage retailers across DIFC have special menus and offers to support health and wellbeing, including BB Social, HEAT, Spaces, Advocado, Taqado Mexican Kitchen and Meals On Me.

Founded in 2017, the Dubai Fitness Challenge is an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. The challenge encourages participants across the emirate to take 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days (30x30) to create a fitness-focused mindset and seek healthy, active lifestyles.

For the full calendar of DIFC’s health and wellbeing activities during the Dubai Fitness Challenge, please go to: www.difc.ae/whats-on/events/gate-avenue-fitness-hub

