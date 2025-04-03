STATS Group (STATS) and EPOMS Sdn Bhd (EPOMS) have secured a three-year pipeline isolation contract (including a 1 year option) with a major Malaysian oil and gas Operator covering onshore and offshore pipelines located in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah.

In recognition of its growing market share in Malaysia, STATS has also committed to extending its in-country presence and has secured larger premises in Kuala Lumpur to support its growing energy sector client roster.

In addition, a significant investment is being made in strengthening the company’s portfolio of Remote Tecno plug (STATS’ piggable isolation tools), hot tap (Sure Tap) and line stop (BISEP) tooling which will be based in Malaysia to service local and regional clients.

This aligns with STATS’ regional and global growth strategy of investing in fleet and manufacturing facilities in the Middle East, North America and the UK.

STATS is actively recruiting Malaysian nationals and plans to almost double its local workforce which will have access to its award-winning skills development and training programmes.

The general scope of work will see STATS provide the Operator with its Remote Tecno Plug® technology in diameters ranging from 6” to 42” and specialist manpower, while EPOMS will supply all pumping, scaffolding, Non-Destructive Testing and other industrial services.

This significant award follows the signing of a strategic agreement between STATS and EPOMS in May 2023 to collaborate on Malaysian energy projects and to promote STATS’ range of pipeline hot tapping, plugging and inline isolation services.

The DNV type approved Tecno Plug® provides fail-safe double block and bleed pipeline isolation, meaning systems can remain pressurised, live and operational while they are repaired. The isolation plugs provide dual seals with a zero-energy zone to enable maintenance work on pressurised systems to be carried out safely and efficiently.

The pipeline technology specialist has also pioneered the industry’s first leak-tight double block and bleed isolation technology for temporary line plugging with its unique BISEP tool improving operational safety and reducing time and costs during pipeline maintenance and repair.

Gareth Campbell, STATS Group’s Regional Manager Asia Pacific, said: “Malaysia is a strategically important energy hub for STATS and we have built up a strong relationship with this Operator over the years following our first pipeline isolation on their behalf in 2011.

“That relationship has evolved alongside our global track record for offering innovative solutions and market leading technologies and we are delighted to have been appointed to provide pipeline isolation services across all their offshore and onshore assets in Malaysia.

“Working with our highly respected partner EPOMS is proving to be an attractive offering to major oil and gas operators in the region and the benefits of agreeing to collaborate on project tenders is already paying off.”

