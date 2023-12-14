Dubai, UAE: Get ready for an exhilarating ride as STARZPLAY, one of the leading video-on-demand subscription (SVOD) services in the region, brings the world of luxury automobiles and automotive exhibits to your screens with the debut of CARZ on STARZ, a STARZPLAY Original.

Hosted by automotive engineer Nadim Mehanna, the distinguished motoring personality of the Middle East, this STARZPLAY Original takes you on a journey through some of the most prestigious supercars from around the globe.

Now streaming on STARZPLAY, this electrifying series promises automobile geeks an unparalleled streaming experience into the heart of automotive excellence. Spanning across six episodes of twenty to thirty minutes each, STARZPLAY subscribers across the MENA region can enjoy the visually stunning episodes anytime, anywhere and from any device.

From credible test drives of new supercars of the year, on & off road, coverage of new launches globally to international motor shows, comparison of luxury cars in terms of rankings, performance, features, specs, and more to special episodes about aviation, boating, classic cars, bikes, and motorsports, CARZ on STARZ will take you on an adrenaline powered journey into the world of high-end automobiles.

Commenting on this, CARZ on STARZ host and producer Nadim Mehanna said “After 32 years of producing car shows, I wanted to reflect today's era, from supercars to electric vehicles, from exquisite luxury to extreme off-roading. CARZ on STARZ also utilizes modern filming techniques, seamlessly transitioning from handheld vlogging to full cinematographic productions. Fasten your seatbelts, adrenaline shots guaranteed...”

Tony Saab, Senior Vice President for Content and Strategic Partnerships added “We are very excited to stream CARZ on STARZ as a STARZPLAY Original and welcome aboard Nadim the connoisseur of the motoring world. UAE is a popular destination for car enthusiasts and a place where ultra luxury motoring meets innovation, and no other show could depict this better than CARZ on STARZ. As we continue to diversify our content offerings, we remain committed to offering engaging content to our subscribers across the MENA region.”

Gear up for an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the industry's most coveted masterpieces and witness automotive excellence coupled with originality, innovation, and craftsmanship, only on STARZPLAY.

With thousands of hours of premium content including the best western content, Arabic shows, Turkish favourites, anime, and live sports, STARZPLAY is fast solidifying its position as a leading multi-faceted entertainment hub. The service is available in 19 countries across the MENA for fans to enjoy quality content anytime, anywhere, and from any device.

