PFL Action Kicks Off on STARZPLAY April 3 With the PFL World Tournament

Main Event of the PFL MENA Season 2 Quarterfinals on May 9 in Jeddah Set with Featherweight Bout Pitting Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Qahtani Against Egypt's Islam Reda

Dubai, UAE - The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced a multi-year partnership with STARZPLAY, the leading subscription video-on-demand service in the Middle East and North Africa region.

This will bring PFL’s full suite of premier MMA franchises to fight fans in the regions, including the PFL World Tournament, Champions Series, PFL Europe, PFL MENA and PFL Africa.

All PFL content beginning with the 2025 PFL World Tournament launch on April 3 will be available on STARZPLAY application on multiple screens, mobile and TV apps.

Fans in the MENA region will be able to watch their very own league for free in 2025 via STARZPLAY, with the main event of PFL MENA Season 2 Quarterfinals on May 9 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia being confirmed with a Featherweight fight between Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Qahtani (10-2) and Egypt's Islam Reda (12-1).

This partnership between STARZPLAY and PFL reinforces PFL's commitment to delivering world-class mixed martial arts to audiences across the Middle East and North Africa, with STARZPLAY uniquely positioned to bring this thrilling content to fans throughout the region.

“We are very excited to partner with STARZPLAY, the leading streaming platform in the MENA region, to bring world-class MMA action to millions of passionate fight fans. This multi-year partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand the PFL’s global footprint and deliver premium combat sports content to audiences worldwide,” said Pete Murray, CEO of PFL. “The Middle East is a key market for the PFL and now, fight fans across the region can watch and support their favorite MENA fighters in all PFL events, including the electrifying kickoff of PFL MENA Season 2 in Jeddah this May 9.”

Danny Bates, COO and co-founder of STARZPLAY, said: "Our partnership with the Professional Fighters League further strengthens our sports content portfolio, bringing the excitement of world-class MMA to STARZPLAY. With more people seeking diverse sports offerings today, this collaboration allows us to deliver premium MMA content to our subscribers across the MENA region, connecting them with the best in regional and international MMA talent. Now, our subscribers can experience all the thrilling action of PFL on STARZPLAY."

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league world-wide. PFL is the only MMA organization with the “win and advance” format. PFL is broadcast and streamed to 190 countries with 20 leading media partners. PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SURJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, 885 Capital, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sport business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

ABOUT STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY (www.starzplay.com) is the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, delivering a premium mix of Hollywood blockbusters, exclusive original productions, Arabic series, popular Turkish dramas, live sports, and family-friendly programming.

With strategic partnerships including major global studios such as Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, AMC, BBC, Falcon Films, and Image Nation Studios—its primary production partner for STARZPLAY Originals—the platform offers an extensive library tailored specifically to regional tastes. STARZPLAY also provides top-tier Turkish content through collaborations with MADD TV, TRT, and ATV, and showcases elite live sports coverage including Italian Serie A, Dutch Eredivisie, UFC, PFL, cricket, rugby, boxing, golf, and basketball.

With over 2.5 million subscribers and more than 18 million app downloads, STARZPLAY is continually reshaping the digital entertainment landscape. The platform delivers high-quality streaming in HD and 4K on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and IPTV services, complemented by user-friendly iOS and Android apps supporting offline viewing. Leveraging advanced AI-driven recommendations and interactive offerings—including Fantasy Sports gaming, STARZ ON (ad-supported free streaming), and STARZPLAY Store (premium content rentals and purchases)—STARZPLAY ensures a personalized entertainment experience for every viewer.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with additional offices in the UAE and Pakistan, STARZPLAY is backed by renowned international and regional investors led by evision (part of e& Group), along with ADQ, Lionsgate, GE, and SEQ — further solidifying its market leadership across the MENA region and beyond.