Muscat – The National Bank of Oman (NBO) successfully concluded the Demo Day of its inaugural Fintech Accelerator Programme, marking a significant milestone in the Bank’s commitment to driving innovation within the financial services industry. Held at NBO headquarters, the event brought together regulators, investors, industry leaders, and strategic partners to witness the final showcase of solutions developed by five high-potential fintech start-ups.

Mustahil Ahmed Al Mamari, Assistant General Manager & Head of Strategy and Transformation at NBO, commented, “Demo Day is more than a showcase of innovation, it is a continuation of NBO’s long-standing legacy of driving change in financial services. Through the Fintech Accelerator, we’re not only backing promising startups, we’re fostering collaboration across the industry to deliver customer-centric solutions and contribute meaningfully to Oman’s digital and economic transformation. Demo Day marked the culmination of this journey, providing a platform for startups to present their progress, business value, and opportunities for investment, partnerships, and market entry.”

The selected start-ups: ThemarIP, E-Hissab, Pyra.AI, Saree3, and InstaSpace, were chosen for their innovative approaches to enhancing banking operations and customer experiences. Their solutions span AI-driven financial reporting, fraud detection, personalised investment platforms, and SME-focused payment services.

Launched in partnership with Al Jabr MENA, the NBO Fintech Accelerator Programme is a strategic initiative aimed at identifying, mentoring, and scaling fintech ventures that address real-world banking challenges. Over the course of the programme, participating startups worked closely with NBO teams, received tailored guidance, and tested their products in a live banking environment.

As a pioneer in digital banking, NBO is building a robust platform for fintech growth. By supporting entrepreneurship and fostering a culture of experimentation, the Bank aligns its efforts with Oman Vision 2040, which places innovation at the core of economic diversification.

This is the first accelerator of its kind in Oman’s banking sector. Through mentorship, industry insights, and real-market testing, NBO is creating a supportive environment for fintech development while strengthening partnerships, encouraging knowledge exchange, and building scalable digital solutions.

