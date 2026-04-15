Startup Sync Leads Strategic Acquisition to Integrate Cyclex into Edafa Venture to boost Sustainability in Egypt

Startup Sync, the integrated entrepreneurship platform operating in both Egypt and Saudi Arabia, has successfully facilitated the acquisition of Egyptian startup Cyclex by Edafa Venture, one of the leading venture capital firms in both countries.

Cyclex operates in the field of recycling non-hazardous solid waste and converting it into economic value, in a move that reflects the growing interest in sustainable investments and the advancement of the circular economy concept in Egyptian market.

The deal came as a culmination of Startup Sync’s pivotal role in connecting the relevant parties and facilitating valuation and negotiation processes, which contributed to completing the acquisition efficiently and within a short timeframe, in line with best practices in startup investment sector.

The six-figure deal was completed in the second half of 2025 as a strategic step to expand Cyclex’s operations and improve its operational efficiency, while maintaining its focus on delivering innovative solid waste management solutions.

By transforming waste into marketable products, the company continues to create economic value while helping reduce environmental impact.

Essam Ali Mostafa, CEO of Startup Sync, said: “We are proud to have contributed to this partnership, as Cyclex represents a promising model with strong growth potential. Its innovative approach to waste management aligns with our platform’s focus on supporting sustainable companies with a positive impact. Startup Sync also provided technical support and strategic guidance, helping Cyclex select the right partner to accelerate its expansion plans.”

Mostafa added that Startup Sync goes beyond simply connecting investors with startups, offering a broader range of services that includes practical tools, growth strategies, and hands-on expertise in marketing, operations, and business scaling.

Edafa Venture stated that its acquisition of Cyclex represents a strategic step in its efforts to expand its investment portfolio in the sustainability sector.

The company said that integrating the company into its ecosystem will strengthen operational and technical capabilities, support its expansion plans, and contribute to developing more efficient circular solutions aligned with Egypt’s sustainable development goals.

Edafa added that the deal reflects its confidence in Cyclex’s business model and strong growth potential in the waste management sector, reaffirming its commitment to supporting innovative projects with positive environmental and social impact.

Meanwhile, Cyclex expressed its appreciation for the support it received from Startup Sync and Edafa Venture, describing the acquisition as a pivotal milestone in its growth journey.

The Cyclex team said that it has an ambitious expansion plan aimed at scaling its operations and delivering innovative waste management solutions, while remaining fully committed to sustainable development goals and advancing the circular economy in Egypt.

The company noted that it offers a differentiated model compared to other players in the sector.

Cyclex is a leading Egyptian startup focused on converting non-hazardous solid waste into tangible economic value, through practical and intelligent recycling solutions that help create new economic opportunities and reduce environmental impact.

The company also seeks to expand across various industrial and commercial sectors, while maintaining its commitment to sustainability and long-term growth.

The Cyclex acquisition represents a successful model that combines sustainable innovation, smart investment partnerships, and effective startup support, reflecting the growing role of platforms such as Startup Sync in transforming promising ideas into real ventures with a positive impact on the economy, society, and the environment.

About Startup Sync

Startup Sync is a Saudi–Egyptian integrated entrepreneurship platform that connects startups with investors, while providing technical and strategic support to help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into successful and sustainable ventures.

It also acts as a strategic partner and co-founder, backed by a specialized team with extensive expertise in technology, marketing, and operations.

The platform offers tools for company evaluation, strategic advisory services, and access to specialized investment networks; in addition to partnerships with entities such as AND Capital Ventures to support valuation processes and drive sustainable startup growth.

About Edafa Venture

Edafa Venture is an investment firm with strong operational expertise and strategic networks, focused on supporting startups through their growth and expansion phases, and contributing to building a diversified, globally competitive economy aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Through its investments, the company aims to support sectors that drive economic growth and development, while developing expanded operational strategies that connect companies across Egypt and Saudi Arabia. This approach enables knowledge sharing, creates job opportunities, and strengthens regional market integration.