Abu Dhabi, UAE – startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based global accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, together with VentureSouq, the GCC-based venture capital firm, today announced the 9th edition of the Angel Rising Investor Symposium which will spotlight the theme Scaling Climate Resilience in the Global South. Taking place at ADGM on November 20, in partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) along with ecosystem partners, Carta, Ethara, and Global Climate Finance Centre (GCFC), the symposium will convene international thought leaders, regional investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs.

Now in its ninth year, Angel Rising has established itself as one of the region’s foremost platforms for investor education. Through keynote addresses, fireside chats, and panel discussions, the program will provide investors with practical tools and global insights into the fast-growing ClimateTech sector. Sessions will explore how to catalyze climate finance and unlock global investments from MENA, accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, and harness artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance climate-smart impact across the Global South.

Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “At the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, we recognise that impactful climate action requires collaboration, innovation, and an enabling investment ecosystem. Initiatives such as Angel Rising demonstrate how financial capital can be aligned with environmental priorities to drive real and lasting change. By equipping investors with the knowledge, tools, and global networks to channel funding into ClimateTech solutions, we are accelerating the transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient future for the UAE, the wider region, and the Global South. As we continue to mobilise green finance and technology to protect our natural capital, we are also positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for environmental investment and thought leadership to inspire the next generation of investors to see sustainability not as a cost, but as an opportunity to build enduring economic and ecological resilience.”

Against the backdrop of intensifying climate challenges across the Global South, this year’s symposium underscores the urgent need to catalyze early-stage investment into breakthrough technologies that address pressing issues exacerbated by climate change such as water security, food resilience, supply chain traceability, and sustainable urban development.

Nihal Shaikh, Associate Director of startAD, commented: “The 9th edition of Angel Rising reflects Abu Dhabi’s determination to lead the net zero transition under the Climate Change Strategy 2023–2027. MENA faces urgent stressors in heat, water, food security, and energy. While startups are innovating, they remain underfunded. Angel Rising convenes experts and surfaces novel and tested models to de-risk early R&D, leveraging blended capital, and unlocking procurement pathways.

The message is clear: don’t wait for the perfect deal - create the conditions that make imperfect deals investable. In five years, founders in Al Ain or Muscat should raise capital at home, and MENA will stand as an exporter of climate innovation and investment expertise.”

Sonia Weymuller, Co-Founder and General Partner at VentureSouq, added: “At a moment of unprecedented momentum for climate innovation in emerging markets, Angel Rising serves as a catalyst for connecting the capital allocators who will define the future of ClimateTech investing in the region. Our mission is to cultivate a forward-looking investor community equipped to scale transformative solutions to the world’s most urgent climate challenges.”

Among the high-profile speakers are Sheikh Dr. Majid AlQassimi, Founding Partner at Soma Mater, Zoe Reich, Founding Partner, Octopus Energy Climate Ventures; Khalid Tebe, Director - Climate Policies, Regulations, and Market Mechanisms at GCFC; and Rahma Al Shamsi, Head of Ventures & Portfolio, at BEEAH.

Since 2015, Angel Rising has convened 900+ investors, 100+ ecosystem leaders, and a world-class roster of speakers, including global figures from the Gates Foundation, Acumen, J.P. Morgan, Investcorp, and beyond, reaching millions worldwide. Angel Rising equips a new generation of mission-driven investors with practical tools, global insights, and access to pioneering startups, while demystifying the dynamics of early-stage technology funding. Its flagship Conscious Investor Fellowship (CIF), an invite-only program uniting senior leaders from sovereign wealth funds, VCs, corporates, family offices, and philanthropies to align investment with purpose and de-risk early-stage ClimateTech, has trained 88 alumni through a curriculum led by 36 global practitioners.

Building on COP28 momentum, Angel Rising channels capital into ClimateTech solutions addressing food, water, and energy resilience. As the GCC’s climate investor community takes shape, Angel Rising positions the UAE at the forefront of global climate innovation and investment.

About startAD

startAD is an Abu Dhabi-based accelerator, steering local and global startups to scale in the UAE and beyond. Powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, startAD is a new model for innovation that creates customized and impact-driven programs in partnership with stakeholders including governments, corporations, investors, and innovation entities, furthering UAE’s transition into a knowledge-based economy. startAD’s unique sprint accelerator model enables corporations to further innovation by partnering with startups disrupting their core businesses, while equipping startups with the training and opportunity to pilot their solutions with industry leaders.

startAD offers unparalleled business advancement opportunities to local and global tech startups, SMEs, researchers, investors, and youth through an extensive range of programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong global network. Driving innovation in construction, retail, finance, and other priority industries in the UAE, startAD alumni startups have raised USD 270 million in investment, generated USD 220 million in revenue, secured over 80 global pilot projects with corporations, and created over 2500 jobs worldwide.

About Tamkeen

Tamkeen LLC is a company that partners with leading local and international institutions to deliver projects that enrich the social, cultural and educational landscape of the UAE.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 35 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

About VentureSouq

VentureSouq (VSQ) is a MENA-based venture capital firm managing over $250M across multiple funds. VSQ has established itself as a pioneering force in technology investments in MENA and beyond, with dedicated investment vehicles across Climate and FinTech. The firm is backed by leading regional sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors from the region. Through its thematic investment approach and flagship initiatives like Angel Rising and the Conscious Investor Fellowship, VSQ has built a strong track record in identifying, investing in, and scaling breakthrough technologies that address critical challenges in emerging markets.