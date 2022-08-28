Doha, Qatar: Arab innovators looking to transform ideas into inventions with the guidance of experts are set to begin their journey in the latest edition of Stars of Science, premiering on September 2.

Seven candidates from across the Arab world will be invited to Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) – Qatar Foundation’s (QF) technology hub, and home to tech-based entrepreneurs and their start-ups – to compete over the course of twelve weeks while developing, refining, and testing their innovations.

This season, many aspiring arab entrepreneurs will be hoping to join the show’s alumni community, which spans 154 alumni from 19 Arab countries. The contestants will have to progress through several elimination rounds to secure a spot in the Grand Final, where two winners will each be awarded a share of the prize in seed funding.

Yosouf Al-Salehi, Executive Director of QSTP, said: “Today’s innovators do not work in a vacuum. They are part of a vast ecosystem; their ideas build off the discoveries of others before them, and their inventions often require the insights of experts hailing from different disciplines. As a key contributor to the innovation ecosystem in Qatar, we at QSTP aim to accelerate the commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize the national drive toward economic diversification and sustainability.

“We are pleased to be part of the Stars of Science’s 13-year journey that introduced many Arab youth to the vibrant innovation community in the region and empowered them to forge new opportunities for the next generation across sectors and economies, in line with QF’s vision of creating an economic, social, and sustainable legacy.”

This season will see the return of Professor Fouad Mrad, for the 14th season in a row. Joining him will be accomplished Qatari medical expert Dr. Aisha A. Yousuf, Medical Director of Reproductive Surgery at Sidra Medicine, a women’s and children’s hospital based in Qatar and a member of QF.

Both Professor Mrad and Dr. Yousuf will serve as the two permanent jury members, with a rotating cast of established Arab experts – including Stars of Science alumni – taking the third seat in the jury panel as the season progresses.

“Serving as a judge on Stars of Science is particularly rewarding for me,” said Dr. Yousuf. “Leading the reproductive surgery department at Sidra Medicine and as a graduate of Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar, a QF partner university, I am lending the knowledge and experience I have gained in my experience as a student and an employee at QF towards supporting its thriving research community while also guiding the development of young, aspiring Arab innovators.”

Since 2009, many of the show’s alumni have launched their products or gone on to establish successful businesses in the Middle East and North Africa, reaching Europe, the Americas, and Eastern Asia. According to Professor Mrad, their time spent on Stars of Science empowered them to play an integral part in fostering the innovation ecosystems across the Arab world.

“Every contestant on Stars of Science benefitted from leveraging the knowledge and resources available at QF’s top-tier universities, innovation hubs, and research centers,” said Professor Mrad. “The ever-growing ecosystem of QF stands out on the global stage and exposes Arab innovators to the importance of collaboration and multidisciplinary work in science and research.”

Stars of Science will air every Friday and Saturday from September 2 to October 14 2022, on six channels in the region and online. Please visit the broadcast guide for channels and timings at starsofscience.com.

-Ends-

About Stars of Science:

As the premier innovation show in the Arab world, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – empowers Arab innovators to develop technological solutions for their communities aiming to improve people’s well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants demonstrate the effectiveness of their solutions in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assess and eliminate innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds, until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two winners.

Stars of Science will air every Friday and Saturday from September 02, 2022, to October 14, 2022, on six channels in the region and online. Please visit the broadcast guide for channels and timings, starsofscience.com.

Please visit:

Website - www.starsofscience.com

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/StarsofScienceTV

Twitter - https://twitter.com/starsofscience

YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/user/Starsofsciencetv

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/starsofsciencetv/?hl=en

Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@starsofscience?lang=en

About Qatar Foundation:

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For any media inquiries, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa

*Source: AETOSWire

For more information, please contact:

Oussama Rahal – Weber Shandwick

SOS@webershandwick.com