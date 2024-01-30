Dubai, UAE – Starlink, an Infinigate Group company has announced its ambitious plans to achieve 40% of the MEA market share in 2024. This will position StarLink as the leading distributor with the largest market share in cybersecurity across the Middle East and Africa accentuated by the superior technologies and delivery expertise compared to the competition.

Commenting on the 2023 achievements and roadmap for 2024, Nidal Othman, CEO – StarLink said, “The success of 2023 is behind us. It was a remarkable year with a YoY growth of 26%. As we look forward, we are close to achieving the 40% market share mark which will be a significant achievement and all our efforts would be towards realising this major milestone.”

“The cybersecurity industry is growing at a fast pace and the factors driving this rapid growth is the demand for digital transformation due to the rising number of cyber-attacks. We bear the responsibility of guiding our customers in adapting to this evolving landscape in every step of the way, ensuring the security of their data and infrastructure," he added.

Strategic plans and numbers were revealed at the Annual Sales Meet on 23rd January in Dubai that welcomed the MEA StarLink teams. 2024 SKO witnessed the launch of new initiatives channelled to enhance business opportunities for the StarLink stakeholders – vendors, partners, and customers. These latest initiatives will expedite the transformation of specialised channel partners to MSSPs, leverage cloud solutions and advocate for vendor MSSP offerings. Additionally, also delve into untapped markets and mid-market segments by leveraging on the commercial channel expertise to cater to the commercial business needs of vendors. Lastly continue to position integrated solutions and foster technology collaborations to bring robust integrations and enhance customer experience.

Commenting on the SKO success, Mahmoud Nimer, President - StarLink mentioned, "The unity of our team is a testament to the company’s strength. Sales Kick-Offs are not only emotionally charged but also infused with a profound sense of power and team spirit. In that context, StarLink embodies collective efforts and innovation is in our DNA. We take pride in designing groundbreaking ideas to empower our ecosystem, foster mutual value propositions and to spark growth. We will continue to focus on uncovering hidden opportunities – those that are in plain sight yet often overlooked. Acting as the guiding light for our channel, our Sales and Technical teams will empower them to venture into newer markets, improve their capabilities, and expand their business.”

To summarize, the year has started off in an excellent manner. StarLink is all geared up to trailblaze once again keeping a laser focus on its roadmap for 2024 and beyond. With this commitment, the industry can expect even greater achievements in the future.

Starlink, an Infinigate Group Company is acclaimed as the fastest growing "True" Value-added Distributor" across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 11 countries. Starlink is recognized as a "Trusted Cyber and Cloud Advisor" to over 3500 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of Starlink's best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1500 Partners.

