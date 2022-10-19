Dubai, UAE – StarLink, an Infinigate Group Company, today announced the signing of a partnership agreement with OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, for MEA distribution.

As enterprises double-down on digital transformation initiatives, there is a huge demand for applications and solutions across all aspects of their businesses to ensure delivery of a greater customer experience. To differentiate themselves in today’s digital age it is important to develop powerful applications with a holistic approach that caters to speed, convenience, and consistency, across an entire digital journey.

OutSystems high-performance low-code development platform empowers organizations to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications, without compromising quality, security, or scalability. OutSystems offers state-of-the-art, AI-powered development tools and a visual, model-driven approach to reduce the time to value in development and increase the productivity of developers from varied backgrounds and skill levels.

Ahmed Diab, COO of StarLink, commented that “This is a milestone for us and for OutSystems as StarLink will be the first distributor to lead and represent such a unique and market leading technology in the MEA region. With our extensive channel network and market expertise, we are looking forward to delivering the entire OutSystems business solutions portfolio across different business verticals and cater to the growing demand for customized applications.”

“Our partnership with StarLink sets the foundation for our continued growth across the Middle East and Africa,” says Rodrigo Castelo, Vice President Middle East, and Africa. “StarLink will help bring the power of OutSystems high-performance low-code to technology service providers in their ecosystem, enabling their customers to rapidly build, deploy and manage their own business-critical applications.”

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company’s network spans more than 600,000 community members, 400+ partners, and active customers in 87 countries across 22 industries. OutSystems is “The #1 Low-Code Platform®” and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.