Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With a notable four-decade heritage in the diamond industry and expertise in sourcing and supplying the finest diamonds, Stargems Group is making history by becoming the first tender house to integrate Sarine Technologies Ltd's AutoScan™ Plus system. The introduction of this system will facilitate the high-efficiency registration of large quantities of diamonds into the Diamond Journey™ traceability program.

Once registered by Stargems, the diamonds can be tracked, incorporating additional measurements during the polishing process, from their rough form to their polished state. This ground-breaking move, initially showcased as a successful pilot program during their December tender, has set a new benchmark for diamond transparency and accountability.

Sarine AutoScan™ Plus, a highly efficient rough diamond parcel registration system, has been recognised as a game changer and transformative solution in the industry due to its enhanced affordability, compact design, rapid productivity, and user-friendly operational interface.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the adoption, Mr. Shailesh Javeri, Chairman of Stargems Group, said: “We are proud to announce this tremendous milestone in diamond transparency and accountability, with the adoption of Sarine’s AutoScan™ Plus System. This strategic move signifies our commitment to providing a solution that complements G7 policies and ESG developments, and setting new benchmarks for efficiency and precision. The implementation of this system will significantly enhance our ability to streamline the Diamond Journey™ Traceability Program, reinforcing our dedication to providing unparalleled quality and transparency in the diamond market, and safeguarding the future and the intrinsic value of natural diamonds."

Commenting on the announcement, David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, said: “The integration of the system by Stargems is a pivotal move in the diamond industry, highlighting their dedication to advanced traceability and emphasising their leadership in meeting the evolving technological needs of the diamond community.”

Amidst ongoing developments in the diamond market, Stargems Group observed notable traction during their December tender, with a successful sale of nearly 95% of goods. This positive response reflects the industry's adaptability, and Stargems continues to position itself as an innovative leader in navigating the evolving dynamics of the diamond market.

In collaboration with Sarine Technologies Ltd, globally recognised for precision technology products in the diamond and gem sector, Stargems Group will extend the implementation of the revolutionary Sarine AutoScan™ Plus system. Following the successful pilot program in December, the cutting-edge technology was applied to Stargems' rough diamond goods of 1.00 carat and above during their January tender, that took place from January 10-14.

About Stargems Group

Stargems Group was founded by Mr. Shailesh Javeri in 1981. The vertically integrated business, which has a legacy of over 40 years in trading of rough diamonds, has now diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering/ auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery. It is also a major player in the manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing of jewellery. From rough to retail, Stargems has successfully established a significant global presence in the diamond and jewellery industry. Stargems is spread across the globe in Antwerp, Mumbai, Dubai, Johannesburg and Hong Kong.

Stargems boasts of a highly professional team that has strong integrated principles that drive the company with trust and reputation. As a team, they leverage their extensive market reach coupled with their unsurpassable standards of quality to deliver a superior quality product consistently.

About Sarine Technologies Ltd.

Established in 1988, Sarine Technologies Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of advanced modeling, analysis, evaluation, planning, processing, finishing, grading and trading systems for diamonds. Sarine products include the Galaxy® family of inclusion and tension mapping systems, rough diamond planning and optimisation technologies, laser cutting and shaping tools, laser-marking, inscription and fingerprinting equipment, automated (AI-derived) Clarity, Color, Cut and light performance grading systems and traceability, visualisation and retailing services. Sarine systems have become standard tools in every modern manufacturing plant, properly equipped gemology lab and diamond appraisal business, and are essential aids for diamond polishers, dealers and retailers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Akshata Datar | QComms

Akshata.d@qcomms.ae