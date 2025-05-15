Subject to regulatory approvals, Cynthia El Asmar appointed CEO and Head of Coverage

Casablanca, Morocco – Standard Chartered today announced the opening of its new representative office in Morocco, further expanding its footprint across the Middle East and North Africa region. The launch follows the licence approval from Bank Al-Maghrib and the award of the Casablanca Finance City status by the Casablanca Finance City Authority.

The representative office will be led by Cynthia El Asmar, who has been appointed CEO and Head of Coverage for Morrocco, subject to regulatory approvals. She brings extensive experience in client coverage across the region and will be responsible for driving the Bank’s local strategy and deepening client relationships.

This expansion underscores Standard Chartered’s long-term commitment to the region and reflects its strategy of supporting clients in high-growth, internationally connected markets. Morocco’s strong economic fundamentals and strategic location position it as an increasingly important destination for global trade and investment.

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan said: “Our global network, sector expertise and financing capabilities mean that Standard Chartered is uniquely positioned to support Morocco’s ambitious growth agenda. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Bank Al-Maghrib and the Casablanca Finance City Authority for their invaluable support in enabling the successful opening of our representative office. This launch reinforces our commitment to connecting clients to high-growth markets across continents and supporting regional economic development.”

Cynthia El Asmar, CEO and Head of Coverage for Morocco added: “Morocco’s location positions it favourably as a bridge between Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. Structural reforms continue to improve the country’s capacity to attract FDI and enhance its overall competitiveness, leaving it well placed to benefit from any adjustment in trade flows or realignment in global supply chains. We are delighted to establish our office in Morocco and are ready to support our clients capture the many growth opportunities the country has to offer.”

Standard Chartered’s new representative office Morocco follows the launch of a fully-fledged banking operation in Egypt in early 2024 and Saudi Arabia in 2021. The office will enable Standard Chartered to broaden and deepen relationships with international businesses, particularly in the agro-industrial, automotive, aeronautics, and renewable energy sectors.

Morocco is the sixth largest economy in Africa. Its economy expanded 3.2 percent in 2024 and GDP growth is expected to increase to around 3.7 percent over the next few years. This is supported by a new series of infrastructure projects and the continued implementation of the country’s structural reform agenda.[1]

Over the past decade, Standard Chartered has collaborated closely with the banking sector in Morocco, developing strong relationships with all major players. The representative office will serve as a platform to deepen those partnerships and deliver tailored banking solutions to multinational and regional clients.

[1] April 2025: IMF 2025 ARTICLE IV.