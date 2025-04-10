Manama, Bahrain – Standard Chartered Bahrain, in partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB), announced the sixth cohort of its “SC Women in Tech” incubation programme in Bahrain, which will officially commence and open for applications on April 22, 2025. This marks the sixth anniversary of supporting female entrepreneurs in Bahrain. The programme was launched in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”, Supreme Council for Women (SCW), and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization Investment and Technology Promotion Office, in Bahrain (UNIDO ITPO Bahrain), and Innovate for Bahrain (I4BH).

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr. Boutros Klink, Bahrain CEO, Standard Chartered; Ms. Afnan Rashid Al-Zayani, Board Member, Supreme Council for Women; Ms. Suzy Al Zeerah, Chief Operating Officer, Bahrain Fintech Bay; Ms. Maryam Rahimi, Associate Director, Enterprise Programs and Partnerships Development at Tamkeen; and Mr. Ameer Abu Baker, National Investment Promotion Expert, UNIDO ITPO Bahrain, along with other senior officials and stakeholders.

The Women in Tech Bahrain Incubation Program aims to offer valuable guidance and support to female entrepreneurs in Bahrain, enabling them to expand and prosper. To date, the programme has supported over 50 local startups through mentorship, with 19 startups receiving prize money totaling over USD 305,000.

The programme aims to assist 10 businesses led by women through an intensive eight-week incubation period. Participants will benefit from access to workshops, industry experts, and an alumni community, enabling them to refine their business strategies and capitalise on opportunities in the current business environment.

Winners of the programme will receive prize money, with first-place winners receiving USD 35,000, second-place winners receiving USD 25,000, and third-place winners receiving USD 15,000. Additionally, all winning teams will be granted a 3-month residency at Bahrain FinTech Bay.

The event also featured the announcement of a strategic collaboration between QuickDine, a startup that took part in the fifth edition of the Women in Tech Program, and Payment International Enterprise (PIE), a leading Bahrain-based fintech company. The collaboration is set to enhance QuickDine’s operational efficiency by integrating advanced payment solutions, thereby offering customers secure and diverse payment methods.

