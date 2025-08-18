Dual entrance apartments provide homeowners with the flexibility to live on one side and rent the other - or to occupy the whole space for a larger living area

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – STAMN Real Estate Developments has launched STAMN Dual Key, an innovative design feature that will first appear on the new Nautis Residences and across selected future projects. The smart dual-key layout will enable investors to enjoy one larger residence or flexibly split the property into two fully private living spaces each with its own entrance.

The dual-key system provides the opportunity to earn additional income, either by letting one side and living in the other, or by renting out both spaces individually, potentially doubling earning potential. STAMN Nautis Residences, which is an award-winning development on Dubai Islands, will incorporate the dual-key layout, which takes inspiration from the interconnecting family rooms offered by hotel suites.

STAMN CEO Zheng Jian commented, “The reveal of our Dual Key design resonates with a key principle that we have within the business. We believe that it is our duty to bring prosperity to our investors and communities. Every buyer should gain maximum value and this layout provides a healthy balance of flexibility and financial returns.”

The option of dual-key layouts are available across all two-bedroom units and selected three-bedroom apartments at STAMN Nautis Residences, starting from AED 2.13 million.

Apartment prices on Dubai Islands have increased by 22 percent year-on-year, as the iconic real estate masterplan comes to fruition. Enhanced infrastructure and connectivity are being established, as the government and private sector deliver on what many are describing as the ‘next Palm Jumeirah’. STAMN Nautis Residences is one such project under development, with 63 homes spaced across eight residential floors.

The developer aims to enhance physical and mental wellness through its amenities, providing features such as an expansive swimming pool, sundeck and cosy reading nook. Properties range from one-bed apartments to four-bed townhouses, ranging from AED 1.74 million to AED 6.6 million, with 40/60 post-handover payment plans available. The project is set to complete in Q4 2027.

To find out more, visit stamndevelopment.com.

40/60 Handover Payment Plan - 10% downpayment, 10% on SPA, 1% monthly from January 2026 during the construction period, until handover

About STAMN Real Estate Development

Part of an international holding group, STAMN has more than 30 years of international real estate development experience across the Middle East and Asia, developing 4 million square metres with investment totalling over 4.2 billion USD. The award-winning developer has built a robust reputation for quality and service, with a highly experienced leadership team that has developed more than 152 real estate projects over 78 cities. The business invests in talent, encouraging innovation and empowering the real estate leaders of tomorrow. STAMN aims to shape new cities and urban culture through responsibility, integrity, and sustainability.

Discover more at stamndevelopment.com