Dubai, UAE: Stake, one of the leading digital and global real estate investment platforms, has launched Pay to Card, a breakthrough withdrawal feature powered by global digital payments company, Checkout.com. The new solution enables investors to receive their dividends and returns directly to their bank cards, often in just minutes, marking a major step forward in delivering faster, frictionless investing experiences.

The rollout follows a successful pilot phase in May, during which more than 200 investors used the feature. Some users reported receiving payouts in under 10 minutes, a significant improvement over traditional multi-day withdrawal cycles.

“Speed and trust are core to everything we do at Stake. With Pay to Card, we’re eliminating unnecessary delays and putting returns in our investors’ hands almost instantly,” said Ricardo Brizido, CPTO and Co-Founder of Stake. “This feature was built to directly solve one of the most common pain points in real estate investing, and it’s already driving strong results.”

The launch comes at a time when the MENA region is seeing unprecedented acceleration in digital finance adoption. According to Checkout.com’s latest report, “The State of Digital Commerce in MENA 2025”, Account Funding Transactions (AFTs), a core enabler of Pay to Card have surged 388% year-on-year in the UAE, highlighting rising demand for real-time payout infrastructure. Checkout.com also recorded a 176% increase in Total Processing Volume (TPV) in the UAE from 2023 to 2024, while daily online shopping has jumped 320% since 2020.

As of June 2025, Stake surpassed AED 1 billion in property transactions since its launch in 2021, with the company’s mission to democratise access to real estate investment across high-growth markets.

“Stake has always been ahead of the curve in delivering customer-first financial experiences,” said Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA at Checkout.com. “Together, we’re meeting the expectations of a region that’s no longer just digital-first, but real-time-first. Pay to Card is a perfect example of infrastructure innovation solving real user needs.”

Pay to Card is now live for all Stake investors across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, bringing faster, simpler access to returns while reinforcing the platform’s commitment to innovation and transparency.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, eBay, Dyson, Hunger Station, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony and Tamara.

About Stake

Stake is a global real estate investment platform that enables anyone the ability to access unique, exclusive or premium investment opportunities from anywhere in the world. Launched in 2021, Stake has built an international base of over 1 million users from 205 nationalities and 170 countries with over 1 billion dirhams worth of transactions. While property investing typically involves large amounts of upfront capital and an antiquated buying process , investors globally can access real estate from only AED 500 (US$136). Co-founders Rami Tabbara, a veteran of the real estate industry, Manar Mahmassani, an experienced investment banker, and Ricardo Brizido, a seasoned CTO, combined their 50+ years’ of expertise to democratize and digitize property investment in, to and from the MENA region.