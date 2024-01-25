Dubai, United Arab Emirates – St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine, Grenada, in the Caribbean, has introduced a Merit-based Academic Scholarship exclusively for its international students. The University's expanded award portfolio highlights SGU's dedication to fostering financially sustainable education and recognition of academic excellence.

The newly introduced Academic Merit Scholarship award is available to incoming international students, alongside the existing International Peace Bursary and Global Scholars Bursary, with eligible students able to qualify for multiple awards. Determined by academic performance, the merit-based scholarship aims to acknowledge and reward students’ academic accomplishments.

Recognizing the pivotal role of education in shaping the future of healthcare, SGU highly values and actively invests in learning opportunities. The expanded awards portfolio reflects its commitment to students, which extends beyond academics to address the individual needs of applicants and their families to provide comprehensive support.

The latest program for international applicants places high regard on merit and achievement, acknowledging the dedicated efforts of students, and aims to provide a pathway to achieve their goals that both fosters diversity and ensures access to education for applicants from various backgrounds. The launch of the scholarship reaffirms SGU’s dedication to alleviating financial burdens associated with medical school.

David Anthonisz, Executive Director of International Student Recruitment at SGU, said: “St. George’s University warmly invites dedicated and academically accomplished applicants to seize this opportunity to pursue medical school education. We believe in creating an environment of excellence, where aspiring students can build rewarding careers in the demanding field of medicine without the burden of financial stressors. The students of today are the doctors of tomorrow, and we are invested in supporting their academic growth and success at every touchpoint of their journey at SGU.”

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976, St. George's University (SGU) is a center for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective. The SGU School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The school offers a four-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program. Students can also enter the MD degree program from any education system around the world via the five-, six-, or seven-year pathways. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK, with the unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the UK.

