Dubai, United Arab Emirates – St. George's University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada, in the Caribbean, is now accepting applications from prospective medical students in the MENA region for its January 2024 intake, keeping with the spirit of International Education Month. As one of the few international medical schools offering January admission, it allows students who missed previous intakes to secure a spot without waiting an entire year to begin their medical education journey.

SGU has three enrollment periods each year: January, April, and August. Each of these intakes offers various benefits to the students in the respective cohorts. There is also a September option for students interested in SGU's UK pathway, which is offered in collaboration with Northumbria University based in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. While starting medical school in the first month of the year might seem unconventional, there are certain advantages for students to consider.

International students can enjoy a more personalized learning experience through a favorable student-to-faculty ratio, given that the winter cohort is relatively smaller in size. Securing a medical residency is a crucial step towards becoming a doctor in the US. Students who begin medical school in January will have the opportunity to start their medical residency earlier than their peers who start in April or August, enabling them to get a head start in their medical education. Lastly, the January cohort will have more time to fully prepare for key examinations that take place at the end of the second year of their medical education, increasing their chances of success.

David Anthonisz, Executive Director of International Student Recruitment at SGU said, “St. George's University School of Medicine is a global institution with multiple enrolment options. Our commitment to flexibility enables prospective students to begin their medical education as soon as possible while accommodating their various needs. Furthermore, it reflects the essence of International Education Month through the school’s January intake, celebrating the richness and diversity of worldwide educational opportunities.”

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976 with the goal of drawing the best talent and practices from around the world, St. George’s University (SGU) has become a leading center for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective, perfectly poised to help educate students in this rapidly changing world. The SGU School of Medicine has a four-year Doctor of Medicine degree program or offers five-, six-, and seven-year pathways to its Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program with entry points available for students from any education system around the world. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK and also has a unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the UK.