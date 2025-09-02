SSH has been appointed Main Works Supervision Consultant for the Sky Residences development in Expo City Dubai – a landmark urban destination focused on innovation, sustainability, and modern living.

The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, strategically positioned at the centre of Dubai’s future, is a signature mixed-use city that offers modern residences, a world-class free zone, culture spaces, restaurants, retail outlets and more. Expo City’s ambitious master plan will adopt a phased development approach that will eventually see the city accommodate over 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals.

Sky Residences stands as a signature residential community within Expo City. Soaring up to 15 storeys high, the development spans over 200,000 sqm of built-up area, offering panoramic views of the iconic Al Wasl Plaza. The development comprises several/three mid- to high-rise towers, built around a network of multi-level basements, podiums, landscaped terraces, and tower blocks – supported by robust infrastructure and seamless links to surrounding districts and transport systems.

Designed for contemporary lifestyles, Sky Residences presents a balanced mix of 1- to 4-bedroom apartments, paired with a host of lifestyle and community-centred amenities. Residents will enjoy access to state-of-the-art gymnasiums, swimming pools, vibrant retail spaces, multipurpose community halls, children’s play areas, and generous basement parking across multiple levels.

Aligned with Expo City’s vision for smart city innovation and sustainability, the development integrates passive cooling strategies and operational efficiency – all while fostering a strong sense of wellbeing among its residents. The podium deck is richly landscaped to enhance residents’ experience, contributing to the city’s long-term goal to create integrated communities that feature green spaces and prioritise wellbeing and happiness.

As Main Works Supervision Consultant, SSH is delivering comprehensive multidisciplinary design review and construction supervision services which include structural and MEP engineering, landscape architecture, planning, programme control, and cost management.

ABOUT SSH

As a design-led consulting firm offering multidisciplinary services, from architecture and engineering to construction supervision, SSH has been a trusted partner of choice across the Middle East and Africa for over 63 years. With a reputation for design integrity, SSH has built a portfolio of landmark projects throughout the region. With a strong presence in key markets, the firm operates from offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, London, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Algeria, and North Africa. Founded in 1961, SSH employs over 800 high-calibre local, regional, and international experts in their fields, most of whom are from globally renowned international consulting firms.

In the World Architecture 100 Survey (WA100) 2025, SSH secured its place, ranking at #69. Recognised among the top 10 architectural firms in the Middle East, as well as in infrastructure and construction management, SSH also earned a top 10 ranking in the hospitality sector for the first time. Additionally, SSH secured 101st place in ENR’s prestigious Top 225 International Design Firms for 2025.

With a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach, SSH’s expertise spans master planning, architecture, infrastructure, construction supervision, urban design and planning, landscape architecture, structural and civil engineering, MEP/building services, interior design, and project management.