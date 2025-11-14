SSH, one of the Middle East’s leading architecture and engineering consultancies, has officially expanded operations into Morocco – strengthening the company’s presence across North Africa and extending its award-winning design expertise into one of the region’s most dynamic markets.

The move reflects SSH’s strategic vision to support Morocco’s growing demand for world-class destinations across tourism, hospitality and urban development.

Appointed as General Manager of SSH Morocco, Selma Skalli will lead the firm’s establishment and growth across Morocco and Africa. Bringing over 17 years of multidisciplinary experience spanning hospitality, real estate development, and asset management, Selma has led major urban and hospitality projects across France, Morocco, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Based in Casablanca, Selma will play a pivotal role in shaping SSH’s strategy and presence in Morocco. Her leadership will drive growth, elevate design standards, and strengthen strategic partnerships – positioning SSH Morocco as a trusted multidisciplinary consultancy and partner of choice for institutional and private clients delivering complex hospitality, real estate, and mixed-use developments.

“Morocco is entering a new era of growth – driven by innovation, sustainability, and investment in lifestyle destinations,” said Danny Warde, Chief Strategy Officer of SSH. “With Selma’s leadership and our global expertise, SSH is perfectly positioned to deliver projects that reflect Morocco’s rich heritage and bold future.”

Through SSH Morocco, we aim to blend global excellence with local insight – designing destinations that are sustainable, resilient, and uniquely Moroccan.

ABOUT SSH

As a design-led consulting firm offering multidisciplinary services, from architecture and engineering to construction supervision, SSH has been a trusted partner of choice across the Middle East and Africa for over 63 years. With a reputation for design integrity, SSH has built a portfolio of landmark projects throughout the region. With a strong presence in key markets, the firm operates from offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, London, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Algeria, and North Africa. Founded in 1961, SSH employs over 800 high-calibre local, regional, and international experts in their fields, most of whom are from globally renowned international consulting firms.

In the World Architecture 100 Survey (WA100) 2025, SSH secured its place, ranking at #69. Recognised among the top 10 architectural firms in the Middle East, as well as in infrastructure and construction management, SSH also earned a top 10 ranking in the hospitality sector for the first time. Additionally, SSH secured 101st place in ENR’s prestigious Top 225 International Design Firms for 2025.

With a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach, SSH’s expertise spans master planning, architecture, infrastructure, construction supervision, urban design and planning, landscape architecture, structural and civil engineering, MEP/building services, interior design, and project management.