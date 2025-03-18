Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has reinforced its commitment to driving industry-focused innovation by actively participating in the University of Sharjah (UoS) Commercialization Committee, a body that oversees the development of the University's strategic approach to commercialisation of research and innovation.

The key initiative aims to accelerate applied research and create seamless pathways between academia, industry, and government.

As part of this collaboration, SRTI Park has resolved to work across multiple sectors, including mobility, healthcare, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing to develop and commercialize real-world solutions.

Among the key focus areas of the collaboration are: Aviation & Aerospace (Utilizing AI optimization to enhance industry efficiency); Healthcare & MedTech (Advancing 3D-printed medical devices for improved patient outcomes); Sustainability & Circular Economy (Innovating solar panel recycling to promote sustainable practices); and Smart Mobility & Logistics (Supporting zero-emission solutions to drive environmental responsibility).

Through its engagement with the UoS Commercialization Committee, SRTI Park seeks to facilitate industry-academia collaboration via structured engagement models. The Park will also provide commercialization expertise to help researchers transition innovations from the lab to the market, ensuring impactful contributions to Sharjah’s socio-economic development.

Dr. Fareed Alameeri, Chief Strategy Officer at SRTIP, explained: "This major collaboration reflects our ongoing mission to convert Research and Development into real-world solutions. By connecting academia with industry and government, we are strengthening the Triple Helix model of innovation and positioning Sharjah as a global hub for research and commercialization."

Dr. Fareed was accompanied by Nicola Bettio, Director of Innovation and Research Ecosystem, and Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships, as part of the SRTI Park delegation. Their participation underscores SRTI Park’s dedication to fostering strong institutional partnerships that bridge the gap between research and industry, ensuring that groundbreaking innovations reach their full potential.

SRTI acknowledged the support of Prof. Hamid Al Naimiy, Chancellor of University of Sharjah, in advancing this partnership, paving the way to unlocking new opportunities for the Emirate, and fostering innovation that benefits both public and private sectors.

The initiative underlines SRTI Park's commitment to creating a thriving innovation ecosystem that nurtures sustainable solutions and drives the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.