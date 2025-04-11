Only Media Group Recognized for Talent Development and Workplace Innovation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: SRMG, the leading integrated media group in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has been ranked among “LinkedIn’s Top 15 Companies 2025: The 15 best workplaces to grow your career in Saudi Arabia,” standing as the sole media organization on this prestigious list. This recognition underscores SRMG’s unique position as a trailblazer in the media sector and its commitment to talent empowerment, human-centric transformation and digital acceleration.

This recognition, stemming from LinkedIn’s data-driven assessment of career growth opportunities, skills development, and workplace equity, reaffirms SRMG’s ongoing transformation that commenced in 2021 with a bold strategy emphasizing innovation, digital-first operations, and the cultivation of future-ready teams. The ranking is built on LinkedIn’s proprietary analysis across seven key pillars: opportunities for advancement, skills growth, company stability, external opportunities, company affinity, gender diversity, and educational background.

Since launching its transformation strategy, SRMG has redefined its brand, expanded into new platforms, and embraced cutting-edge technologies. Central to this evolution is a commitment to attracting top talent both regionally and globally, while investing in leadership development and upskilling.

This recognition highlights the exceptional talent SRMG has attracted, driven by a shared ambition to reshape the future of media in the region. The transformation strategy goes beyond business growth, focusing on empowering employees to thrive in a dynamic media landscape. SRMG is proud to be recognized as one of the top places to build a career in Saudi Arabia, continuing to shape the future of the industry.

SRMG remains committed to fostering innovation and a forward-thinking, inclusive company that positions its workforce for success in an ever-changing industry.

About SRMG

SRMG has been transforming the MENA industry since 1972 and is the region’s largest integrated media group with over 30 leading titles. Across TV, digital, print and film, SRMG delivers top tier content in seven languages across four continents. With an ever-evolving consumer landscape, SRMG has launched seven business verticals. SRMG has enhanced its portfolio by developing significant partnerships with major international media brands such as Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Independent, Billboard, Penske Media Corporation and Shueisha. Through its network, SRMG brings the very best global content, high-quality production expertise, and premium entertainment to local audiences.

For more information about SRMG, please visit: www.srmg.com