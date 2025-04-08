SMS empowers brands to connect with over 170 million users worldwide through innovative, AI-powered media solutions

Riyadh: SRMG, the MENA region’s largest integrated media group, today announced the launch of SRMG Media Solutions (SMS), a next generation, data-driven media solutions company designed to deliver innovative, results focused advertising strategies. Building on the 35-year legacy of Al Khaleejiah, a pioneer in driving revenue growth and fostering strategic partnerships, SMS empowers brands to connect with over 170 million users worldwide through cutting-edge digital, social, TV, audio, and print channels.

As the exclusive media sales representative of SRMG’s extensive brand portfolio, SMS leverages the group’s position as the MENA region’s leading integrated media powerhouse. SMS will represent prestigious brands such as Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Al Eqtisadiah, Akhbaar24, Arab News, Hia, Sayidaty, Billboard Arabia, Manga Arabia and Thmanyah, offering advertisers access to a diverse mix of digital, social, TV, audio, print platforms, industry-leading advertising models, immersive storytelling, branded content, and experiential IPs such as the Billboard Arabia Music Awards and Hia Hub.

With a global reach of over 170 million users, SMS provides brands and advertisers with unparalleled opportunities to engage audiences worldwide. By leveraging proprietary first-party data, the latest AdTech solutions and AI-driven audience segmentation, SMS delivers personalized, results-oriented campaigns that drive growth, innovation, and profitability. Advanced analytics and multi-platform activation ensure precise audience targeting, enabling brands to connect with the right consumers at scale.

Jomana R. Alrashid, CEO of SRMG, commented, "The launch of SMS represents a pivotal moment for both SRMG and the media industry. I take great pride in the legacy built with Al Khaleejiah, and I’m excited to see how it will evolve with SMS to better meet the needs of modern digital audiences. In an era where data is reshaping how brands connect with audiences, SMS provides advertisers with the tools they need to navigate this dynamic landscape. Our strategic approach, combining SRMG’s unrivaled reach with data-driven precision, ensures that SMS is not just another media sales house, but a game-changer in the advertising space. As the industry moves towards AI-driven marketing and targeted content strategies, SMS will play a crucial role in shaping the future of advertising in the MENA region and beyond.”

Ziad Moussa, Managing Director at SMS, added: " SMS is transforming advertising through AI-driven audience segmentation, real-time analytics, and first-party data insights. By integrating digital, audio, TV, print, and experiential platforms, we empower brands to execute seamless, high-impact campaigns. As we innovate with advanced ad products and immersive storytelling, SMS is setting new benchmarks for targeted, performance-driven advertising in the MENA region."

The launch of SMS comes at a time when the market is experiencing significant growth. According to IAB MENA, the MENA digital ad spend market saw a remarkable 13.6% increase, surpassing $6 billion for the first time. This surge highlights MENA as one of the fastest-growing media markets, driven by a 15% rise in video consumption. Key factors fueling this growth include greater internet and mobile penetration, a large youth demographic, high social media engagement, a booming e-commerce sector, and increasing video content consumption. Leading the charge are Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the broader GCC region.

With its unmatched reach, innovative solutions, and commitment to excellence, SMS is poised to redefine the media and advertising landscape in the MENA region and beyond.

To learn more about how SMS can transform your advertising strategy, visit https://srmgms.com/, or contact partner@srmgms.com

About SRMG

SRMG has been transforming the MENA industry since 1972 and is the region’s largest integrated media group with over 30 leading titles. Across TV, digital, print and film, SRMG delivers top tier content in seven languages across four continents. With an ever-evolving consumer landscape, SRMG has launched seven business verticals. SRMG has enhanced its portfolio by developing significant partnerships with major international media brands such as Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Independent, Billboard, Penske Media Corporation and Shueisha. Through its network, SRMG brings the very best global content, high-quality production expertise, and premium entertainment to local audiences.

For more information about SRMG, please visit: www.srmg.com

About SMS

SRMG Media Solutions (SMS) is part of SRMG Media Group, the largest integrated media group from the MENA region. SMS provides comprehensive, data-driven advertising solutions to brands and advertisers. Leveraging a diverse portfolio of over 35 media brands across digital platforms, TV, print, audio, and experiential IPs, SMS empowers brands to engage with audiences through innovative storytelling, branded content, and targeted campaigns. SMS represents prominent brands such as Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Al Eqtisadiah, Akhbaar24, Arab News, Hia, Sayidaty, Billboard Arabia, Manga Arabia and Thmanyah among others. By integrating proprietary first-party data, AI-driven audience segmentation, and advanced analytics, SMS delivers personalized and results-driven strategies designed to optimize brand visibility and audience engagement. With a focus on strategic partnerships, including exclusive agreements with leading media companies and global platforms, SMS is at the forefront of transforming the media and advertising landscape in the region.

For more information about SMS, please visit: https://srmgms.com/

