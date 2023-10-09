Riyadh: Global law firm Squire Patton Boggs has obtained its law license in Saudi Arabia, making it one of the first firms to be granted a license to operate in the Kingdom from the Saudi Ministry of Justice.

Middle East Practice Co-Chairs Gassan Baloul and Tom Wilson commented, “The coming decade promises to be a time of immense growth and development in Saudi Arabia and this marks another exciting milestone in our Middle East expansion strategy.”

The firm submitted its application for a license in the Kingdom earlier this year after signing a Cooperation Agreement with The Law Office of Looaye M. Al-Akkas, one of the leading, full-service law firms in Saudi Arabia.

Last week, the firm opened an office in Beirut and also recently hired leading Corporate/M&A partner Omar Momany and Financial Services partner Nima Fath in Dubai.

