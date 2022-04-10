Sprints, a Cairo-based EdTech startup successfully raised $1.2 million in seed round. The funding round was led by Alexandria Angels Network as well as participating members of MED Angels & other investors: AUC Angels, Cubit Ventures, Challenge Fund, EdVentures, Falak Startups, Cairo Angels.

Sprints is the first end-to-end solution to bridge the tech talent gap. Starting from assessing talent pools, delivering a customized learning journey, guaranteeing a top-paying job, and supporting their alumni’s career growth. Sprints is the only EdTech startup in MEA that offers guaranteed hiring programs. Graduates only pay upon successful hiring in 0% interest payments over 3 years.

Co-founded in 2019 by Ayman Bazaraa and Bassam Sharkawy, Sprints targets youth in the age range of 18-35 years who want to start or advance their software career in MEA, where the unemployment rate is 31%.

Sprints delivers its programs utilizing a holistic learning approach, which allows learners to meet role-played customers, gather design requirements, and deliver software products on a weekly basis. This learning experience simulates the real business environment and acts as a sandbox for learners to acquire both technical and business skills. Through this distinctive learning journey, Sprints is growing at an exponential rate by leading a new generation of talent to transform the tech industry in MEA.

Ayman Bazaraa, co-founder and CEO of Sprints, mentioned: “I’m very proud to witness the growth rate and achievements of Sprints’ team over the past 2 years. Together, we succeeded in delivering 20,000 learning experiences, resulting in more than 80% employment rates. Over the upcoming 3 years, we target to revolutionize the tech sector by upskilling and employing 1 million youth”.

“While technology has transformed most industries, it has yet to do the same in education. Before COVID-19, most startups did not look different from how they did in the previous decades. Now EdTech startups promise scalable, cost-saving, flexible and personalized learning experiences. Sprints is an eye catching example of a startup that is paving the way for the future of education and job creation in the region, and we at Alex Angels are proud to be leading the round alongside renowned investors from AUC Angels, and Cairo Angels, with participation from Cubit Ventures, EDVentures, and Falak Startups” said Tarek Elkady, Founder & Chairman of Alex Angels & The Mediterranean Angel Investors.

