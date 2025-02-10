In a move that reinforces its position as one of the leading companies in educational technology, Sprints organized the second edition of the “TechShift Summit 2025” at the Greek Campus of the American University in Downtown Cairo.

The summit follows the great success of the first edition, aiming to bridge the gap between the needs of businesses and the skills available in the job market, with a focus on developing emerging talents and enhancing the capabilities of recent graduates to compete both locally and internationally.

Wide Participation and Engagement from Tech Leaders

The event saw the attendance of more than 4,000 participants, including university students and recent graduates, along with a group of prominent technology leaders and experts, enriching the discussions and enhancing the role of tech talent in shaping the future of technology globally.

Over 130 Discussions and 50 Workshops

The summit featured more than 130 discussion sessions and 50 workshops, with participation from 150 speakers who are top specialists in the technology sector, including Dr. Ayman Farid – Assistant Minister of Higher Education, and Dr. Heba Saleh – Head of the Information Technology Institute.

The summit also witnessed wide participation from companies and government entities, including the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), which dedicated a booth to showcase its programs supporting students and graduates, in addition to Banque Misr and several leading institutions.

Launch of HiRemoters Platform: New Opportunities for Freelancing in AI.

As part of its efforts to enhance remote work opportunities and empower youth to earn in foreign currency, Engineer Ayman Bazara, the founder and CEO of Sprints, announced the development of the HiRemoters platform, which will provide opportunities for Egyptian tech talents to work in multiple international markets. Bazara explained that the platform will offer applicants a comprehensive assessment phase, followed by intensive training programs to ensure their readiness to work with global companies.

"Thanks to its ambitious initiatives, Sprints reinforces its position as a driving force in the field of educational technology and digital innovation, committed to supporting young talents and preparing them to compete in global markets."

Engineer Ayman Bazara, the founder and CEO of Sprints highlighted.

Sprints: Global Achievements and Wide Impact in the Tech Sector

Sprints continues its successes in developing digital skills, having grduated thousands of technology specialists who secured outstanding jobs in global companies. The company has also received several prestigious awards, including:

- One of the top 3 startups in Africa – Africa’s Business Heroes competition launched by Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba.

- One of the most innovative 200 startups globally – GSV Cup competition.

- Among the top 50 edtech startups worldwide – HolonIQ ranking.

- Best startup in North Africa – Huawei’s startup competition.