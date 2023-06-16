Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Sports Boulevard Foundation has opened a new mobile Community Information Centre which will visit neighbourhoods across Riyadh, providing information about the many opportunities that the Sports Boulevard will bring to local people.

The Community Information Centre will provide Riyadh’s residents with the chance to find out about the project and how its world-class facilities will complement their neighbourhoods - bringing the project closer to local communities who are the centre of the Sports Boulevard’s mission.

Visiting neighbourhoods across Riyadh, it will provide residents with information about how the Sports Boulevard set to be the world’s largest linear park - will enhance their health, fitness and mental wellbeing by offering access to over 50 different sports, as well as entertainment facilities and public artworks all of which will help to create opportunities for local communities.

As well as learning more about how the Sports Boulevard will benefit the local area, visitors will be able to speak with staff about local construction works and the measures that will be taken to avoid and minimise disruption.

In keeping with the Sports Boulevard’s commitment to sustainability, the Community Information Centre will be powered by a series of solar panels which will generate clean, renewable energy as it travels across the city.

The Centre will initially be located in Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road. It will be stationed in each local area for an appropriate period of time and open throughout the year, ensuring that many residents are able to visit it. Residents can follow the Sports Boulevard on Twitter, Instagram and the foundation website to stay updated on the Centre’s location.

Jayne McGivern, CEO, Sports Boulevard Foundation, said: “The Sports Boulevard’s main purpose is to enrich the lives of Riyadh’s residents and visitors and provide access to grassroots sports for people of all ages and abilities. Community engagement throughout the project’s lifespan will play a key part in achieving this.

“I’m delighted to launch our new Community Information Centre, which will help ensure that all our residents are aware of the new facilities that the Sports Boulevard will offer, and feel empowered to use them.”

The Sports Boulevard is one of Riyadh’s mega projects launched by His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on March 19th, 2019. Supported by HRH Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the project aims to make Riyadh one of the top 100 cities in the world by 2030.

The Sports Boulevard is one of the world’s largest urban regeneration projects, stretching over 135km and transforming brownfield land into a vibrant linear park with 4.4 million square metres of greenery and open spaces, as well as a network of safe naturally landscaped pathways for cyclists, pedestrians and athletes alike. It will encourage Riyadh’s residents to follow a healthy lifestyle through exercise and participation in various sporting activities.

About the Sports Boulevard:

The Sports Boulevard project extends for more than 135 kilometers on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road connecting Wadi Hanifah valley in the West with Wadi Al Sulai valley in the East through a grid of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, athletes, and horse-riders. The project includes 4.4 million square meters of greenery and open spaces, and up to 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities. Artistic landmarks feature throughout. In addition, there are several unique districts and investment zones, totalling an area which exceeds 2.3 million square meters.