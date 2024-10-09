Dubai, UAE – Splunk Inc., a Cisco company and a leader in cybersecurity and observability, is thrilled to announce its participation at the 44th edition of GITEX Global in the United Arab Emirates. This year, Splunk will highlight its commitment to driving innovation, showcasing solutions that drive digital resilience, strengthen cybersecurity and advance observability.

At the show, Splunk experts will demonstrate the business benefits of its evolving solutions in terms of helping customers maintain uptime, profitability, and brand reputation, Splunk will also focus on how AI helps to accelerate and scale these solutions.

Splunk will feature an enhanced demonstration of its innovative Splunk Edge Hub, a multi-component solution designed for collecting, distributing, and analysing data from edge devices and sensors. Using a live factory demo, Splunk will exhibit how the Edge Hub can be integrated into complex Operational Technology (OT) environments to derive deep insights from manufacturing lines, detect anomalies, predict failures, and analyse data in real-time, without requiring complex queries. Attendees will see AI in action with augmented reality features that enable real-time visualisation of critical operational metrics, along with automated responses triggered by motion and facial recognition — highlighting Edge Hub’s versatility across diverse industry settings.

Splunk will also highlight its integration of the Splunk Cloud Platform with Cisco AppDynamics SaaS, providing a unified observability experience for monitoring the performance of users’ applications. This integration allows for in-context viewing of logs related to any performance issues, streamlining troubleshooting workflows, speeding up the identification of root causes, and facilitating quicker resolutions.

In line with its commitment to enhancing digital resilience, Splunk spokespeople will also be available to discuss the planned launch of Splunk Cloud on AWS Middle East (UAE), intended to improve performance and reduce latency for businesses in the region's fast-evolving digital landscape.

Ahmed El Saadi, Vice President for Middle East & Africa at Splunk, expressed his enthusiasm for Cisco’s and Splunk's role in the region's technological advancement: “GITEX 2024 offers us a platform to not only showcase our innovative solutions but also highlight how our technologies are empowering businesses to strengthen their digital resilience. Each innovation we introduce is designed with the ambition to enable organisations in the Middle East to transform their challenges into opportunities, enhancing their operational agility and security.”

Visitors to the Splunk booth can also engage with interactive experiences designed to showcase the practical applications of Splunk’s technologies. The Splunk Racing Driver Simulator and Oculus LightSaber Experience allow participants to test their driving and virtual reality skills while leveraging Splunk’s real-time data analytics to gain insights into their performance, illustrating how data analytics can be used to optimise performance and decision-making processes in real-world scenarios.

Splunk is also excited to host its strategic partners, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Corelight, Recorded Future, BARQ Systems, and distributors Mindware and Redington at their stand. Together, they will showcase integrated solutions that are critical for navigating today’s complex cybersecurity and observability landscapes.

Be sure to visit the Splunk booth in Hall 25 - Stand C10 as well as the Cisco booth in Hall 22 - Stand C20 to learn how together we are building a smarter, safer digital future for the region.

