Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Splunk, a global leader in cybersecurity and observability, today announced its inaugural participation in the third edition of LEAP 2024, the most anticipated technology event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. LEAP 2024, a groundbreaking event from March 4 to 7 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, aligns with Splunk's mission to propel organizations towards a future of advanced digital resilience.

Splunk’s presence signifies its commitment to supporting the digital transformation and resilience journeys of organizations in the Middle East and beyond. In line with this vision, Splunk will continue to empower the tech ecosystem and foster a culture of innovation and efficiency.

At LEAP 2024 (Hall 1A Stand F81), Splunk will demonstrate the critical importance of digital resilience and share the latest updates for the local and regional markets. A team of specialists will be on hand to present Splunk's advanced Observability and Cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging Splunk's cutting-edge AI capabilities, these offerings empower organizations to proactively identify and mitigate potential threats, ensuring enhanced security and operational efficiency. Additionally, Splunk will demonstrate the Splunk Edge Hub, an innovative solution designed to help organizations manage and protect data across various environments, such as hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge computing.

Splunk’s stand will also feature an interactive Grand Prix driving simulator, using its advanced analytics to offer a hands-on and engaging experience.

Mamduh Allam, Country Director at Splunk Saudi Arabia, shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Participating in LEAP 2024 aligns with our goal to drive digital innovation and support our customers in navigating the complex landscape of technology and AI. We are eager to share our insights and collaborate with industry leaders to unlock new possibilities for technological advancement."

Splunk's presence at LEAP 2024 will be bolstered by the collaboration with its partners Recorded Future, DXC Technology, Vectra AI, and Nutanix. These partnerships reflect a commitment to offering comprehensive and innovative solutions that address the complex challenges of today's digital landscape.

Splunk is also committed to expanding its network of strategic partnerships and collaborations during LEAP 2024. The event serves as a vital platform for connecting with key stakeholders, customers, and technology enthusiasts from around the world. Splunk aims to foster meaningful conversations, exchange knowledge, and explore innovative solutions to the challenges facing today's digital ecosystem.

Visit Splunk's booth at Hall 1A Stand F81 stand during LEAP 2024 to discover how its advanced solutions in cybersecurity, observability, and AI are shaping the future of digital resilience and innovation. Splunk, together with its trusted partners, is looking forward to welcoming visitors and demonstrating the transformative potential of its technologies at this global tech gathering.

