Application of short addresses follows the July MoU between ROSHN and SPL.

RIYADH: In a significant move towards enhancing operational efficiency, ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer, proudly announced the signing of a pivotal agreement with Saudi Postal Corporation | SPL. The signing ceremony, attended by Noman Aldaajani, Executive Director of Land and Stakeholders Management at ROSHN, and Engr. Rayan Al-Shareef, Vice President of Government & Corporate Sales at SPL, commenced the implementation of a custom Short Address System for all ROSHN units and positioned ROSHN as the first real estate developer to adopt customized national addresses, ensuring seamless integration into SPL's systems and enhancing logistics.

SPL is the central provider of national address data and works to establish a unified address system. Moving away from long, traditional addresses, the SPL's Short National Address uses a four-character code and four digits for enhanced address accuracy. The two parties will commence the works of applying custom short addresses for all ROSHN units, and ROSHN will be able to customize the short address for every project, phase, and zone.

“At ROSHN, we believe in constantly evolving and adopting innovative approaches to meet the needs of our customers. As Saudi Arabia's leading national real estate developer, we are committed to building on a massive scale, ushering in a new era of living in the Kingdom. This partnership with SPL represents a move towards enhancing our operational processes and providing a seamless experience for residents. It is a testament to our commitment to raising the bar, driving the adoption of international standards, and reshaping the future of how we live and work in Saudi Arabia,” said Aldaajani.

"Signing this agreement with such an industry-leading company underscores the vital role of Saudi Post | SPL in enhancing the quality of life in the Kingdom through its diverse services catering to both public and private sectors. The National Address service acts as individuals' spatial identity, aligning with global best practices. It endeavours to equip customers with the ability to effortlessly conduct commercial and governmental transactions from their location. This unified and comprehensive addressing system spans across all regions and cities of the Kingdom," stated Engr. Rayan Al-Shareef, Vice President of Government and Corporate Sales at Saudi Post | SPL.

This agreement follows the MoU signed between SPL and ROSHN in July 2023 and builds on the Group’s legacy of strategic collaborations with industry-leading partners, further reinforcing its commitment to excellence and innovation in line with the organization's core values of opportunity and empowerment, thus providing a modern and sophisticated living experience, that is aligned with the goals of Vision 2030 to enhance the quality of life.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa