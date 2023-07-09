Sakaka - Al Jouf: The Saudi Polytechnic Institute for Renewable Energy "Spire", which is supervised by the Ministry of Energy and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, announced the opening of admission to the Junior Diploma Program with Employment in the field of Renewable Energy for high school graduates. Registration will be opened through The institute’s website, starting from July 9th to July 15th 2023. This will have the following benefits: a rewarding monthly stipend during the training period, signing an employment contract at the start of the program, where the trainee is considered an employee from the first day at the institute after signing with the employing company, registration in social insurance from the first day of joining the institute, medical insurance from the first day of training, obtaining a diploma in renewable energy accredited by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.



Eng. Majid Al-Rifaie, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SPIRE, said: “The Institute has opened the door for admission to the first batch of the diploma program for the year 2023 in the fields of renewable solar and wind energy as the first training programs announced by the Institute since its official launch, in order to meet the needs of the operating strategic partners for renewable energy projects in the Kingdom.”



Eng. Majid explained that the institute, which operates according to the strategic partnership institutes strategy for training with employment, relies on the participation of the business sector in the training process by defining skills, developing training curricula and quality methods, and participating in choosing a training service provider. It aims to provide educational services, training programs and various activities to graduate specialized and qualified national cadres to meet the needs of the labor market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and keep pace with the comprehensive renaissance that the Kingdom is witnessing, especially in the renewable energy sector, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

Al-Rifaie added that the Institute is looking forward to occupying a prominent position in the field of training to reach the level of local, regional and international competition, thanks to the unlimited support of the competent authorities and to support the Kingdom's efforts aimed at localizing the renewable energy sector.



To sign up, visit: https://www.spire.edu.sa