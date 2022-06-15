For the second time on the North Coast, Spinneys has hosted a launch ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the opening of another new store in Alamein. Hundreds of vacationers, suppliers and members of the media attended the celebrations, which included a store orientation tour and sampling and tasting activities.

Located in Marina Valley right opposite to Marina gate 5, the new store features an in-store bakery, a gourmet delicatessen and cheese counter, a poultry and meat section, and fresh fruit & vegetables sourced directly from nearby Alexandria to guarantee the freshness of the produce section.

Spinneys CEO Mohanad Adly said, “the new store is the second investment in the North Coast region which we have developed after the huge success of the first store we opened in Rivette mall three years ago”.

“As part of our investment plan for the area, we’re pleased to create summer employment opportunities for young interns and in the past 3 years, Spinneys has recruited more than 200 team members to serve the two North Coast stores,” Adly said. “We’re also looking forward to opening a third Spinneys supermarket next year along the coast for the convenience of our customers.”

Shoppers can immediately feel the distinct freshness appeal of the various departments. Fresh food preparation is on full display including, bakers preparing the dough and working the ovens, butchers cutting up the fresh meat, freshly cut seasonal fruits displayed in the open fridges and the delicatessen section’s impressive variety of local and imported cheese.

Home delivery service is also available in the new Marina Valley store. Customers can order online through the website www.spinneys-egypt.com and via the Spinneys mobile app or place their order by phone if they prefer via the call center using the hotline 16005.

“Our second store in the North Coast is our fourth this year and this reflects our ongoing commitment to the Egyptian market,” Adly said. “Currently, we operate a national network of 20 stores across 8 different cities in Egypt and we employ over 2,000 dedicated employees”.

Spinneys opened its first branch in Egypt in 2006 and has since made significant strides to increase its presence locally and to enhance the brand’s image and awareness. The brand brings a unique shopping experience to Egyptian consumers, who have an affinity for high quality goods and services and great value.

Another new Spinneys store will also launch before the end of this month in Cairo. It will be the company’s second store in the Nasr City district after the successful opening of the first store earlier this year.