Building on more than 15 years of investments, including Bitpanda, Tide, GoStudent, ARX Robotics, and Gigs, Speedinvest is doubling down on dedicated capital, on-the-ground presence, and partnerships in the MEA region

Existing MEA portfolio includes market leaders Moove, FairMoney, Khazna, Abhi, Mophones, and Flow48

Vienna — Speedinvest, a globally active European venture capital firm, announces its first flagship fund investing in early growth-stage companies across the Middle East and Africa. Backed by Mubadala Investment Company, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the European Investment Bank (EIB Global), and more, the fund formalizes Speedinvest’s long-standing investment activity in the region and reflects a strategic extension of its European platform. This is supported by dedicated capital, local teams, and long-term partnerships designed to benefit both European and MEA-based startups as they scale globally.

Speedinvest recently increased its presence in the region by joining QIA's Fund of Funds program, demonstrating its commitment to the startup ecosystem both in Qatar and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Mubadala’s commitment reflects broad confidence in Speedinvest’s MEA strategy and proven performance in the region, while EIB joins as a cornerstone investor to channel significantly more capital into early‑stage African tech startups that drive digital and financial inclusion while deepening innovation ties between Africa and Europe.

“We are thrilled to welcome QIA, Mubadala, and EIB as investors supporting our Middle East and Africa strategy,” said Oliver Holle, CEO and Managing Partner of Speedinvest. “This demonstrates their belief in the region’s potential and Speedinvest’s ability to identify and support exceptional founders. We’re committed for the long haul, deploying patient, sector-focused capital to back visionary entrepreneurs across the Middle East and Africa, while bringing the added benefit of access to our broader global network and European portfolio to help founders build enduring global companies. At a time of increasing global fragmentation, building strong, diversified bridges between Europe and other strategic regions is becoming ever more important, for our founders, companies, and the broader innovation ecosystems on both sides.”

Founded in Europe more than 15 years ago, with a deep presence across the continent and the wider EMEA region, including a portfolio spanning companies such as Bitpanda, GoStudent, Tide, ARX Robotics, Seqera Labs, Cylib, and Gigs, the MEA initiative formalises a commitment Speedinvest has already been building on the ground, including dedicated capital, local teams, and strategic partnerships.

Speedinvest has been an early backer of several category-defining companies across MEA, including Moove, a leading mobility fintech operating globally and redefining access to vehicle ownership for ride-hailing and delivery drivers through its revenue-based financing model, and backed by strategic partners including Uber and Mubadala; FairMoney (Nigeria); Silq (KSA/Bangladesh); Khazna (Egypt/KSA); Abhi (Pakistan/UAE/KSA); Mophones (Kenya); Flow48 (UAE/South Africa); Pemo (UAE); and Abwab (KSA).

“As part of the MENA Venture Capital Fund at Mubadala, we are pleased to partner with Speedinvest and its experienced team to support ambitious founders in building and scaling enduring companies that contribute to sustainable economic development. The investment reflects our commitment to backing ADGM-anchored managers that support the growth of the UAE and the MENA venture capital and startup ecosystem,” said Ali Eid AlMheiri, Executive Director, Diversified Assets, UAE Investments Platform,

Mubadala Investment Company.

“When we established our Fund of Funds program, we set out to attract top global VC funds to bring their knowledge and expertise to Doha and support Qatar's VC ecosystem as well as startups across the GCC region. We are delighted to welcome Speedinvest to our cohort of partners and look forward to working together towards our shared mission of generating long-term value in Qatar and beyond,” said Haya Al-Ghanim, Qatar Funds Director at QIA.

“Technology has the power to turn good ideas into real impact. By partnering with Speedinvest, we are enabling African innovators to scale, access new markets, and build sustainable businesses — creating shared opportunities for both Africa and Europe. In a world of fragmentation, we are building bridges,” said Karl Nehammer, Vice President, EIB Global.

Speedinvest has steadily expanded its MEA footprint over the past decade, combining global expertise with local insights and networks to support founders from seed to growth. With investors already on the ground across the region, Speedinvest continues to strengthen its presence, working closely with founders to create seamless collaboration opportunities across markets and borders.

The capital will be deployed across both early-stage and growth-stage opportunities in fintech and embedded finance, including applications in health, climate, AI, and consumer sectors, as well as core infrastructure verticals pivotal to the digital economy.

About Speedinvest:

Speedinvest is a globally active European venture capital firm built on a simple belief: many move more.

With more than €1.2 billion in AuM and offices across EMEA, our sector-focused investment teams back relentless founders from pre–Seed to Growth with long-term conviction, providing day-one access to our global network of corporate customers, experts, industry leaders, and top-tier follow-on investors to scale smarter and faster. Building lasting companies like Bitpanda (Austria), Wayflyer (Ireland), Moove (Nigeria/UAE), Gigs (U.S.), GoStudent (Austria), Tide (UK), ARX Robotics (Germany), Seqera Labs (Spain), and Cylib (Germany) — together.

Big ideas may start with one. But scaling and winning take The Power of More. speedinvest.com.

Media contact:

press@speedinvest.com