Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ) has signed a lease agreement with Sapphire, a strategic investment of Alat – a PIF entity – to build a dedicated light manufacturing facility at Riyadh Integrated, Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Special Integrated Logistics Free Zone.

The manufacturing facility, scheduled for completion in 2025, will serve as a state-of-the-art manufacturing center with a gross floor area of 40,000 square feet. The strategic partnership between SILZ and Sapphire will focus on manufacturing of enabling technologies for automation of advanced industrial applications.

Dr. Fadi AlBuhairan, CEO of SILZ, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Alat while expanding Riyadh Integrated’s world-class manufacturing and logistics facilities, further establishing this Special Integrated Logistics Zone and the Kingdom as vital hubs to domestic, regional, and world trade and industry. This partnership aligns with our mission and commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 and the drive to spur economic growth and diversification, create quality jobs, and position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.”

Sapphire’s new facility at Riyadh Integrated will also enhance its own capabilities in the region, acting as a strategic manufacturing base in the Middle East.

Amit Midha, CEO of Alat, said: “This is an important milestone for Alat as we are moving towards establishing manufacturing operations in our quest to create a world class hub for electronics and advanced industrials in Saudi Arabia.”

“This strategic partnership between SILZ and Sapphire allows Alat to secure land at a strategic location to set up sustainable manufacturing operations.”

SILZ provides manufacturing businesses with fully integrated inventory systems with direct linkages between investors, suppliers, customs and government. It will also offer innovative regulatory frameworks and unique tax system advantages and global connectivity.

Alat is a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, set up by PIF an essential enabler of the Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification, industrial development, innovation, and job creation. Alat is focused on transforming global industries (electronics and industrials) and creating a world class manufacturing hub powered by clean energy in Saudi Arabia. Alat will deliver sustainable manufacturing to help global companies reduce their emissions and move towards carbon zero manufacturing.

About Alat

Alat is a company focused on transforming global industries (electronics and industrials) and creating a world class manufacturing hub in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia powered by clean energy to build a better tomorrow. Alat will deliver sustainable manufacturing to help global companies reduce their emissions and move towards carbon zero manufacturing. Alat, a PIF company, is an essential enabler of the Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification, industrial development, innovation, and job creation.

Alat´s primary goal is to ensure that global companies set up sustainable manufacturing solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, benefitting from abundant green energy resources, the country´s unique geolocation and its investments in technology. Initially its key strategic business areas will be semiconductors, smart devices, smart buildings, smart appliances, smart health, advanced industrials, next gen infrastructure technologies, Electrification and AI Infrastructure. For more information visit www.alat.com

About SILZ – Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company

The Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ) is the developer and operator of the first Special Integrated Logistics Free Zone, Riyadh Integrated.

Leveraging advanced technology and deep industry expertise, SILZ provides comprehensive and innovative logistics solutions. With a focus on efficiency and flexibility, it is setting new industry standards, contributing to the Kingdom's economic growth, and offering a one-stop-shop to companies looking to invest in the Kingdom and the region.

About Riyadh Integrated - The Special Integrated Logistics Zone

Riyadh Integrated is the Kingdom’s first Special Integrated Logistics Zone. Covering 3 million square meters in close proximity to King Khalid International Airport, the zone was designed in collaboration with industry leaders and anchor investors as a fully developed and integrated commercial ecosystem.

Riyadh Integrated caters to activities including light assembly, light manufacturing and repair; trade and distribution; import and export; logistics and value-added services; and recycling activities. Using global regulatory, technological, and infrastructure best practices, it offers numerous competitive advantages amid the Kingdom’s robust economy and strategic location.