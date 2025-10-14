

Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) is showcasing latest advancements across its innovation ecosystem -- spanning healthcare technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainability, smart mobility, and advanced manufacturing -- at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 from 13–17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year’s participation underscores SPARK’s expanding role as a key driver of knowledge transfer, localization of innovation, and the development of future-ready solutions through collaboration between academia, industry, and startups. It aligns with this year’s GITEX theme “Enter the Next Digital Universe” which mirrors SPARK’s vision of leading technological transformation in the region.

SPARK’s pavilion hosts several companies operating within its ecosystem, including MaxByte, a leading provider of industrial transformation and AI solutions for smart manufacturing; Tahseel Technology, which specializes in advanced digital financial solutions; and re.life, a Sharjah-based startup that has developed a dual-platform ecosystem specializing in trading recyclable materials (such as paper, plastic, glass, metals, and e-waste).

True to its commitment to women’s empowerment SPARK is offering 50% discount on registration fees for women-owned or women-led tech companies, valid until November 29, in line with the UAE’s national strategy for gender balance. The offer aims to encourage more female entrepreneurs to enter the tech and innovation ecosystem, providing them access to a nurturing environment that includes licensing, incubation, and technical mentorship within SPARK’s innovation framework.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, commented: “Our participation in this global and influential platform GITEX reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable support for research and development in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. We aim to intensify efforts to attract more tech companies and investments, continuously exploring new frontiers to position SPARK as a regional development center for future technologies by fostering a robust environment for research and innovation, strengthening Sharjah’s standing as a regional hub for innovation and technology.”

Al Mahmoudi added that SPARK’s consistent presence at GITEX demonstrates its ongoing mission to explore emerging technologies and forge new partnerships, stressing that SPARK has become a key destination for leading technology companies and investors seeking an environment conducive to innovation and growth.

SPARK’s GITEX pavilion is also promoting its upcoming flagship series “Sharjah Next” taking place on October 29–30. The inaugural event will spotlight healthcare innovation bringing together global experts, researchers, and companies to exchange ideas and build partnerships for a more sustainable and technology-driven future in health.

SPARK has extended an invitation to general visitors, investors, and entrepreneurs to visit its stand located in Concourse 2 – Booth 29 to explore its innovation ecosystem, learn more about its investment incentives, and engage with startups and companies that are shaping the future of technology under the SPARK umbrella.

