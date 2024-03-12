Partnership will create over 100 new jobs, supporting the Kingdom’s economic and talent development agenda

Milestone supports SPARK’s vision of building an integrated industrial hub connecting the world to opportunities in Saudi’s energy sector and beyond

Saudi Arabia: SPARK Logistics, a joint venture between King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) and Hutchison Ports, announced the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with ESAB, a world leader in welding equipment, and Petromasafi, a key supplier of oil and gas chemical products. SPARK Logistics is the operator of the SPARK dry port and these MoUs will facilitate the leasing of existing prebuilt facilities located within the SPARK’s dry port bonded area.

The agreements will enable the leasing of pre-built facilities, spanning an area of over 15,000 square meters, which will serve as light manufacturing and distribution centers for ESAB and Petromasafi, enhancing the delivery of products and services to the oil and gas sector. The facilities will be utilized for the production, storage and distribution of important equipment and chemicals. The agreements aim to strengthen supply chain efficiencies and expand product distribution across the region, in line with the Kingdom’s vision to transform into a global logistics hub, as part of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS). The agreements are also expected to generate over 100 new jobs in Saudi Arabia, bolstering the Saudi economy and fostering the development of local talent.

Saif Al Qahtani, Chairman of SPARK Logistics said: "We are delighted to have signed these Memoranda of Understanding through which we welcome ESAB and Petromasafi. As we continue to work towards building an integrated, world-class ecosystem in the heart of energy demand for investors and tenants. We are pleased to see the early commitment of esteemed partners. These agreements are in line with our commitment to localize the energy value chain and establish a leading industrial hub that offers global connectivity to the Saudi energy sector and beyond. We are confident that both entities will thrive and benefit from our unmatched connectivity to the regional market.”

These partnerships represent a significant milestone for SPARK Logistics ahead of the launch of the dry port’s full operations. The SPARK dry port is the first and largest private dry port in the region and includes on-site customs clearance services, fully automated and state of the art systems and bonded pre-built facilities.

-Ends-

About King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

SPARK is a leading industrial ecosystem with sustainability at its core, connecting the world to opportunities in the Saudi energy sector and beyond. As a Saudi megaproject proudly driving socio-economic impact locally and globally, SPARK is simultaneously catalyzing the Kingdom’s role in the global energy transition while offering a world-class ecosystem in the heart of the energy market for investors and tenants.

www.spark.sa

About SPARK Logistics

SPARK Logistics is a joint venture between King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) and Hutchison Ports, the leading global ports operator. It will manage the region's first and largest private dry port, leveraging cutting-edge automation, on-site customs, and bonded warehouses, to revolutionize the regional energy sector's supply chain. The Logistics Zone will benefit from SPARK’s strategic location in the Eastern Province enabling seamless access to global markets.

For Media Enquiries: MediaRelations@spark.sa

About ESAB

ESAB is a world leader in the fabrication of specialized gas control welding technology, providing its partners with advanced equipment, consumables, automation, robotics, and digital solutions which enable its extraordinary work. The establishment of a light manufacturing and distribution center within SPARK’s dry port bonded area consolidates ESAB position as a leader in its field within the MENA region and its commitment to support the Kingdom’s efforts to localize technologies and manufacturing.

About Petromasafi

Petromasafi is an oil & gas services company that provides a large portfolio of services for the recycling of petroleum products aiming at producing new materials and maintaining an environment free of pollutants. This includes consultancy services such as technical expertise, economic solutions and modern technologies for drilling and refining. With the help of experts worldwide, Petromasafi produces drilling chemicals that improve drilling activities while reducing environmental impact.