25 cm SAR resolution enables GIQ platform to provide faster, sharper insights

Strengthens UAE’s sovereign Earth Observation capability and international collaboration

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, and ICEYE, the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations, today announced the successful launch of three SAR satellites in its Earth Observation (EO) constellation, Foresight-3, Foresight-4, and Foresight-5, into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Launched via integrator Exolaunch, the Foresight satellites successfully lifted off aboard the Bandwagon-4 rideshare mission with SpaceX from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA. The spacecraft has established communication, and early routine operations are underway.

First launched in August 2024, followed by another launch in January 2025, the Foresight Constellation combines SAR imagery and Space42’s AI platform, GIQ, to accelerate the delivery of decision-grade geospatial intelligence to governments, industries, and partners worldwide.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said: “Expanding the Foresight Constellation to five satellites in just over one year demonstrates our commitment to operating as a center of excellence for space innovation, and enhances the space ecosystem we are developing, that can scale globally from Abu Dhabi. By combining sovereign capability with global collaboration, together with ICEYE, we deliver intelligence that matters across industries and borders. Space42’s strategy is to lead the premium geospatial intelligence market, and today’s milestone is proof of execution at speed and scale.”

Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE, said: “Working with Space42 demonstrates how ICEYE’s technology and operational expertise can help partners establish sovereign satellite capabilities. By launching mid-inclination SAR satellites, we are enabling Space42 to deliver persistent coverage across key regions at middle latitudes. We look forward to building even greater capabilities in the UAE and collaborating with our partners as they advance their space ambitions.”

Technology Edge

The Earth Observation constellation’s key differentiator is its geospatial intelligence capability. Operating at 25-centimeter resolution enables GIQ to convert continuous visibility into real-time insights, delivered directly into decision workflows, with daily revisit rates, sharper detection of change, and lower latency in intelligence delivery.

Across industries, the benefits of SAR constellations are tangible. SAR’s strategic value was demonstrated in Turkey in 2023, when it confirmed the safety of the Atatürk Dam after a major earthquake while all other monitoring systems failed, and in 2024 during the UAE’s historic flooding.

These real-world cases illustrate why demand is accelerating. The global SAR market is projected to grow from $5.8 billion to $9.8 billion by 2030. With SAR systems, governments can accelerate emergency response by up to 90%, infrastructure operators can reduce predictive maintenance costs by as much as 30%, and enterprises can reduce operational inefficiencies by a quarter.

International Collaboration

Partnership is central to the UAE’s model of progress and to how Space42 operates. The Foresight Constellation exemplifies distributed manufacturing and cross-border collaboration. The satellites were produced in Finland, tested and integrated for the first time in Abu Dhabi at Space42’s Space Systems’ Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) facility, and launched from the United States. This model accelerates innovation, reinforcing Space42’s role as a global player in the space industry.

Strengthening the UAE’s Leadership in Earth Observation

With Foresight-1 and Foresight-2 already in orbit, the addition of three new SAR satellites further strengthens decision accuracy and advances the Space42’s Earth Observation program towards full constellation maturity targeted for 2027.

The milestone supports the UAE’s National Space Strategy 2030 while reinforcing the country’s leadership in geospatial intelligence, satellite innovation, and advanced manufacturing. The Foresight EO Constellation places the UAE among only 20 countries worldwide that operate SAR space assets.

With Abu Dhabi now home to the region’s first SAR AIT facility, Space42 continues to strengthen the foundation of high-tech manufacturing and talent development within the UAE’s industrial base.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

