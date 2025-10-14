Abu Dhabi, UAE – Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the AI-powered SpaceTech company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& UAE, flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, to develop, test, and deploy Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technologies that will advance autonomous mobility and smart city infrastructure across the UAE.

The partnership combines Space42’s Sovereign Mobility Cloud and autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions with e& UAE’s 5.5G, edge computing, and secure communication protocols, with a roadmap to 6G. Together, the companies will co-develop pilot projects, regulatory frameworks, and business models to enable connected and autonomous mobility nationwide.

Advancing the UAE’s Smart Mobility Ecosystem

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology enables vehicles to communicate with their surroundings, including other cars, road infrastructure, and pedestrians, to make driving safer and more efficient. This enhanced perception is achieved through broader situational awareness and deeper traffic analytical capabilities. The technology supports over-the-air update (OTA) capability of AVs, to continuously refine high-definition maps and broadcast information to nearby vehicles through edge nodes.

Hasan Al Hosani - CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said, “This partnership brings together innovation on the ground and in the cloud. By combining Space42’s autonomous systems with e& UAE’s advanced networks, we can turn vehicles into more intelligent, connected and embodied agents that move safely through our cities. This work also builds on Space42’s efforts to integrate space, AI, and mobility technologies into everyday life, advancing the UAE’s vision of building sustainable, efficient, and autonomous transportation systems.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE said: “Together with Space42, we’re combining UAE-wide 5.5G, edge compute and secure communications with the Sovereign Mobility Cloud to let vehicles ‘see’ more, react faster and share trusted data with roads, signals and pedestrians. Our goal is to help regulators and city operators stand up safe, certifiable pilots that improve road safety and keep traffic moving, while laying a clear path from today’s 5.5G to tomorrow’s 6G era.”

Under the MoU, Space42 and e& will collaborate in three key areas:

Connected Infrastructure & Networks: Integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, edge computing, and roadside units with Space42’s Sovereign Mobility Cloud to enable large-scale V2X communication.

Integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, edge computing, and roadside units with Space42’s Sovereign Mobility Cloud to enable large-scale V2X communication. Autonomous & Connected Mobility Pilots: Testing AV shuttles, robotaxis, and logistics fleets across Abu Dhabi and other smart mobility zones within the UAE, to enhance safety, traffic flow, and efficiency.

Testing AV shuttles, robotaxis, and logistics fleets across Abu Dhabi and other smart mobility zones within the UAE, to enhance safety, traffic flow, and efficiency. Ecosystem & Commercial Models: Working with Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), Department of Municipalities and Transportation (DMT), and Abu Dhabi Police, regulators, municipalities, and industry partners to develop UAE-wide standards and certification frameworks for commercial rollout.

This collaboration builds on both companies’ commitment to advancing the mission of the national Smart Autonomous Systems Council. By integrating AI, edge computing, and secure data networks, they are creating adaptive systems that allow vehicles, infrastructure, and people to interact seamlessly, redefining the next era of mobility in the UAE.

Driving the UAE’s Autonomous Mobility Vision

The partnership, rooted in Space42’s strategy to become a leader in geospatial intelligence, AI platform and services, strengthens its Smart Solutions offering, building the foundation for intelligent mobility, amongst wider industry applications. It also aligns with the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to position the nation as a global leader in applying artificial intelligence across sectors, including next-generation mobility.

The vision is already translating into tangible results. Since 2021, Space42 has logged more than 600,000 kilometers of autonomous driving and safely completed 20,000 passenger trips through TXAI, its flagship robotaxi service. This demonstrates how autonomy can transition from pilot to public use when supported by proper digital infrastructure.

At the core of that infrastructure is the Sovereign Mobility Cloud and Digital Twin of Abu Dhabi, which together enable vehicles to interact with their environment in real-time. By connecting data from satellites, sensors, and city networks, Space42 turns every journey into intelligence that strengthens the wider mobility ecosystem.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae