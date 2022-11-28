More companies are entering Saudi Arabia’s market as the Kingdom continues building a business-friendly environment to attract regional and international companies. Sovereign PPG Saudi Arabia, part of the global Sovereign Group, is ready to help businesses set up in the country. To spread the word, the company has chosen SOCIATE Communications to manage its PR strategy.

Sovereign PPG Saudi Arabia is the result of Sovereign Group’s acquisition of Pro Partner Group (PPG) earlier this year. Designed specifically to support companies interested in establishing their business in the Kingdom, Sovereign PPG Saudi Arabia assists multinational firms and investors as well as entrepreneurs. Incorporating international standards of security and efficiency, Sovereign PPG Saudi Arabia also provides a local perspective whilst delivering integrated advice. SOCIATE Communications will direct the company’s on-going PR campaign to build and increase brand awareness across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Founder and CEO of Sociate Communications, Rosa Bullock, commented, “With Sovereign PPG Saudi Arabia, we want to share what a valuable resource they really are for regional and international businesses. They deliver the right balance of international operating standards and local practical knowledge. We’re excited to spread that message and help them reach companies interested in exploring the market in the Kingdom.”

Senior PR Executive, Paayal Dunani, will manage the account. She noted, “I am confident that the valuable blend of PPG’s insight and Sovereign's expertise will take the brand to the next level.”

For more information on Sovereign PPG Saudi Arabia, please visit www.sociate.ae.

-Ends-

About SOCIATE:

SOCIATE, founded in 2015, is a 360-degree communications agency headquartered in Dubai with a creative arm in London, UK. Each vertical of the business is unique - fuelled by a combination of enthusiasm and industry expertise. With its diverse services, SOCIATE caters to a host of local and international clients spanning various industries. 2021 also saw the launch of SOCIATE’s sister agency, SOCIALITE, an Influencer Relationship agency.

Website: https://www.sociate.ae/

Instagram: @sociat.ae / @sociate.uk / @socialite.ae

Facebook: @sociate.ae

LinkedIn: @sociate

Twitter: @sociate

Youtube: @sociate

For PR inquiries, contact SOCIATE PR:

Paayal Dunani, Senior PR Executive

Email: paayal.dunani@sociate.ae