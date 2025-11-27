UAE: Source of Fate (SOF), a high-end luxury real estate developer in the UAE, operating under the Wheel of Fate Group, recorded a substantial inflow in international investments for its flagship development Miraggio with 80 per cent of buyers from overseas. As a first-line seaside residential, located on Al Marjan Island, the project is gaining strong attention from global investors seeking long-term value in one of the UAE’s most promising coastal destinations.

The demand is led by investors from the United Kingdom, followed by Turkey, Poland, France, the United States, and India. With the launch of Miraggio Phase II, the developer has also introduced a competitive payment plan to enhance investor flexibility requiring 20 per cent on booking, allowing buyers to resell at this stage if needed; 40 per cent upon completion, with the option to split into a more flexible payment or loan plan; and the remaining 40 per cent spread over two years post-handover. This further contributes to the project’s appeal, with flexible and innovative payment structures currently shaping real estate decisions in the UAE.

Dr Majid Jack Hsiung, General Manager of Source of Fate, said: “Investor behaviour across the UAE is shifting, with decision-makers increasingly prioritising stability, elevated lifestyle offerings, and assets that deliver sustainable long-term value. Miraggio meets this demand with full sea views, elegant design, high-end amenities, competitive pricing, and a luxurious residential lifestyle. Additonally, our new structured payment plan further strengthens the project’s positioning and appeal among investors seeking practical flexibility, security and certainty, as it eases upfront financial pressure, improves cash flow management and supports long-term investment planning.”

According to the company’s reports, Miraggio’s sales are dominated by long-term investors seeking returns upon project completion, influenced by strategic factors such as Ras Al Khaimah’s expanding entertainment sector, the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island resort, growth in tourism, and an increase in company formations. The buyer profile shows a range of seasoned investors to first-time international entrants seeking to diversify their portfolios outside traditional markets.

Following the rapid success of Source of Fate’s previous project, Sunshine Bay, which sold out in just two months, Miraggio continues to demonstrate the developer’s ability to deliver highly desirable waterfront projects that resonate with both regional and international investors.

Coastal developments featuring sustainable design, integrated lifestyle amenities, and flexible ownership options are increasingly capturing investor attention, reflecting evolving investor priorities and broader trends shaping the UAE luxury real estate sector. In Ras Al Khaimah’s evolving market, Source of Fate’s project, Miraggio, is poised to contribute to the emirate’s growth, offering a development that aligns closely with investor expectations while embodying the key trends driving the region’s luxury property market.

