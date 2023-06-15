Sharjah, UAE: The activities of Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival commenced today and saw extensive participation from date shop owners and market vendors, coinciding with the start of the UAE's date season. The festival is hosted by Souq Al Jubail and is set to run until September.

On its first day, the festival witnessed a remarkable turnout from visitors and date enthusiasts who came to enjoy and purchase various dates according to their desires and needs. Dates are considered one of the most essential food products that are consistently available in Emirati and Arab households due to their high nutritional benefits and the ability to store and consume them throughout the year.

Eng. Hamid Al Zarouni, Chief Officer of Souq Al Jubail, said, "The eighth edition of the festival confirms its significance and the success it has achieved in attracting visitors and date traders from across the country and the Gulf region. It contributes to the attraction of purchasing power and stimulates ideal buying and selling activities within the market. It also supports the owners of date-related products to meet the requirements of market visitors at the same time."

Al Zarouni emphasized that the festival offers a wide range of local and imported dates. with more varieties continuously added. Some of the notable ones include Al-Hilali, Al-Khashkar, Al-Khasab, Al-Muzaini, Al-Jabri, Al-Baql, and Al-Salani, Nagal, Khneizi, Bu Maan, Khalas, Khadrawi, Barhi, Lulu, Shishi, and many other diverse types of dates.

Souq Al Jubail is one of the projects under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.