Sharjah: The management of Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah revealed that the first quarter of 2023 witnessed a 100% occupancy rate, solidifying Souq Al Haraj's status as a leading and extensive marketplace for car trading at both national and regional levels.

Saeed Matar Al Suwaidi, Senior Manager of Souq Al Haraj, stated, "Souq Al Haraj's popularity and demand are on the rise due to the exceptional procedures, services, and facilities it offers. The market was crafted in line with the highest global standards to cater to the needs of traders and investors. It is worth noting that the 100% occupancy rate of the market attests to the robust investment environment in Sharjah, which bolsters the competitiveness of the emirate and caters to the ever-increasing growth of the automotive trade industry. This industry allures visitors from both the UAE and neighbouring countries.

Al Suwaidi added, “At Souq Al Haraj, we prioritise implementing advanced plans and strategies while continuously improving our infrastructure, mechanisms, and procedures to enhance the market's value. Our goal is to attract both traders and visitors to the market and achieve the highest level of success. With its distinct global platform for car trade, Souq Al Haraj is a major destination for buying and selling cars in the region, with a steady flow of activity and an impressive turnout from both domestic and international visitors year-round.”

Al Suwaidi stressed that the customer service center in Souq Al-Haraj, which includes a highly-efficient, specialized team, works to provide timely quality services to tenants. In addition, the Operations Department works to international standards, utilizing the best quality and safety systems on the market to ensure a sustainable environment.



Souq Al Haraj is the largest automotive market in the Middle East and occupies an area of over 3 million square feet. It is conveniently situated off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and hosts an extensive range of car showrooms, car accessories stores, and various other retail outlets such as restaurants, car care services, vehicle inspection and renewal services, money changers, insurance agencies, printing centres, and much more.

bout Sharjah Asset Management Company:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It strives to achieve its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting as well as accelerating the sustainable economic growth in the Emirate of Sharjah, in partnership with public and private sectors. The company encourages investment and the promotion of social responsibility through optimal use of resources, meeting the needs of the community of the Emirate of Sharjah, and ensuring overall sustainable wellbeing.