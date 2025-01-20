Dubai - SOUEAST marked a milestone with a successful launch of its brand new vehicle lineup at Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab, the world’s first seven-star hotel. Nearly 100 prominent guests, including UAE government officials, SOUEAST executives, and Elite Group Holding, attended the event.

Mr. Chuandeng Ke, Vice President of SOUEAST stated, “Founded in 1995, SOUEAST has a history of 30 years. From 2024, SOUEAST entered into a brand-new age with a new image and proposition. We aim to provide innovative products and services to consumers, and to co-create new lifestyle with our users.”

Unveiling a Global Vision: Empowering the New Urban Youth

With its refreshed brand identity, SOUEAST is targeting the urban youth demographic, embracing the slogan “EASE YOUR LIFE” to deliver seamless and innovative urban mobility experiences.

Strategic Expansion: Accelerating Growth in the Middle East

SOUEAST unveiled an ambitious regional strategy for 2025, which includes expansion into Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Lebanon by the end of the year. The plan features the establishment of 14 sales outlets to enhance local service offerings.

“To ensure efficient after-sales support, we've invested in a 12,000-square-meter spare parts warehouse in the Middle East and established partnerships with global shipping and logistics providers, ensuring rapid response to after-sales demands across the region.”, added Ke.

New Models Unveiled: Fresh Choices for Urban Mobility

The latest models showcased included, the Smart Premium SUV S09, the Urban Intelligent SUV S07, the Urban Stylish SUV S06, and the hybrid S06 DM.

The details and specification.

S09: The flagship model tailored for urban elites, offering the perfect blend of functionality for business and family use, ideal for business trips and family vacations.

S07: A stylish and intelligent SUV designed for young urban professionals, combining cutting-edge technology with a trendy design, perfect for daily commuting and weekend getaways.

S06: A dynamic and tech-forward choice for urban trendsetters, offering high-performance functionality.

S06 DM: A hybrid SUV featuring a 1.5T GDI hybrid engine, providing an exceptional range, power, and fuel efficiency.

With its diverse lineup and deeper commitment to the Middle East, SOUEAST is well-positioned to accelerate growth and establish itself as a leading automotive brand in the region. By 2030, SOUEAST aims to expand into over 80 global markets with a network of 2,000+ sales and service centers, fostering trust and loyalty worldwide.

About Soueast.

South East (Fujian) Motor Co., Ltd., trading as Soueast, is a Chinese automobile manufacturer based in Fuzhou, Fujian, a subsidiary of Chery , It conducts production and sale of passenger vehicle under the Soueast marque. Before it was acquired by Chery, It used to manufactures Mitsubishi brand passenger cars for sale in mainland China, a joint venture between China Motor Corporation (25%), Fujian Motor Industry Group (50%) and Mitsubishi Motors (25%).