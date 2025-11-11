Soudah, Saudi Arabia – Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund company chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has signed a strategic agreement with WSP, a world leading professional services firm, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise, to develop the regional planning framework for the remaining areas of Soudah Peaks project, a foundational policy instrument that will guide sustainable growth across Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa.

In 2023, the master plan of the main six zones of Soudah Peaks was announced, and the detailed master plan for those zones was successfully completed. This new agreement with WSP is perfectly placed to establish the framework for the planning and development of the remaining areas and components of the project.

The framework will serve as the principal reference for all future development in the sub-region, ensuring full alignment with the regional strategy and advancing the national objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Covering Soudah Peaks project areas, it will establish a comprehensive structure plan that defines land use, development controls, governance mechanisms, and permitting processes. This framework will ensure that projects across the wider region are cohesive, environmentally responsible, and consistent with Soudah Development’s long-term vision, while complementing other local and regional initiatives.

Environmental sustainability is central to the project. The framework places strong emphasis on preserving Soudah’s distinctive mountain landscapes, biodiversity, and cultural identity, reinforcing Soudah Development’s commitment to creating a world-class luxury mountain destination that integrates sustainable development with the protection of nature and heritage. Every aspect of future growth will reflect a balanced approach that unites nature, community, and hospitality.

Through its collaboration with WSP, Soudah Development will apply the global best practices in urban planning and sustainability to deliver a framework that seamlessly integrates nature, culture, and luxury hospitality, contributing to the region’s socio-economic growth while safeguarding its natural and cultural legacy.