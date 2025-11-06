Soudah, Saudi Arabia: Soudah Development, a company owned by the Public Investment Fund and chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, announced the launch of the Kingdom’s first vocational training program in traditional architecture “The Traditional Stonemasonry Apprenticeship Program” in partnership with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (Wrth).

The program aims to preserve the unique cultural heritage of Soudah and Rijal Almaa and to empower a new generation of Saudi craftsmen with the skills of traditional stone construction. Spanning 18 months, the program reflects Soudah Development’s commitment to heritage preservation, sustainability, and community empowerment in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The program will be delivered in three levels:

Level 1 (6 months): Introduction to traditional stonemasonry techniques.

Level 2 (6 months): Specialized training in restoration techniques and integration of modern technology.

Level 3 (6 months): Advanced skills development with practical, high-level tasks.

Participants will receive a monthly stipend in addition to hands-on training and direct supervision by experts in traditional architecture.

Eng. Saleh Aloraini, CEO of Soudah Development, stated: “We believe that preserving cultural heritage begins with people. By empowering Saudi youth with traditional construction skills, we ensure that the spirit of Soudah continues to live on in every stone laid in this unique destination.”

He added: “We are proud of our partnership with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (Wrth) to celebrate the architectural heritage of Soudah and Rijal Almaa, and to prepare an exceptional generation of Saudi craftsmen.”

Dr. Suzan Al Yahya, CEO of the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, said: “At WRTH, we believe that traditional arts are not merely artistic skills, but a profound expression of Saudi identity and culture. Through our partnership with Soudah Development in the Traditional Stonemasonry Apprenticeship Program — the first of its kind in the Kingdom — we aim to pass down this authentic knowledge to a new generation of skilled Saudi artisans. This initiative reflects our vision to celebrate traditional arts and activate them as a living part of sustainable national development projects.”

This program marks the beginning of a series of initiatives led by Soudah Development to preserve cultural identity and link it to the principles of sustainable development within Soudah Peaks. Interested applicants can register through the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (Wrth) by visiting https://wrth.edu.sa/learn/apprenticeships/building-techniques-stone-apprenticeship-program.