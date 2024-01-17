Legendary Luxury High Performance Bicycle Brand Colnago – Two-time Winner of the Tour de France and holder of the record for the Most Valuable Bicycle ever sold at a non-charity Auction – is offering a “Prove Colori” Bike for the first time to the public

The Colnago C68 Bike Motoki Yoshio X Colnago Matt Bicycle will be Exhibited at Sotheby’s Dubai, in the DIFC from Friday 19 to Friday 26 January

Taking Place in the Run Up to Next Month’s ‘UAE Tour’

Sotheby’s is launching its first ever Sotheby’s Sealed auction in the Middle East (sothebys.com/sealed-colnago), starring a single special item: a unique Colnago racing bike which finishing was never produced for public sale.

Colnago, the world-famous innovative manufacturer of high-end road racing bicycles founded near Milan, Italy in 1954, is known for their high-performance bikes as much as their striking designs and colourways.

This particular bike is a “prove colori” (literally “colour proof”) and was born from a collaboration between Colnago and Motoki Yoshio, one of the most appreciated designers of the cycling industry. “Rispetto” and “Armonia” were the project’s keywords: Respect for the tradition and quality of the Colnago C series and Harmony in highlighting the parts from which the frame is formed.

At the end of the creative process, two versions of the frame went into the selection process of the Colnago Executive Committee: a version with glossy finishing, that was ultimately chosen for the production run, and this bike, a single matt finished frame.

Offered for sale with the original drawing of the bike sketched and signed by Motoki Yoshio, no reserve and estimated to achieve in excess of 25,000 USD (sothebys.com/sealed-colnago), this unique, brand-new Colnago C68 Motoki Yoshio x Colnago Matt bike is poised to get cycling aficionados’ pulses racing.

“With this very special sale, taking place exactly one month before the start of the UAE Tour, we are celebrating and encouraging the rapidly growing interest in cycling within the Middle East. It is clear to us that the region’s cycling aficionados – and I count myself as one of them – relish any new exciting opportunities to indulge their passion and seek out the best kit. With Colnago they cannot go wrong, especially with this unique prototype bike which will never be offered to the public. We trust that this first Sotheby’s Sealed sale will be a milestone both for this new auction format in the Middle East and for the sale of cycling items at Sotheby’s.” said Paul Redmayne, Sotheby’s Senior Vice President for Luxury Sales based in Dubai.

The last Colnago bike sold by Sotheby's, in Geneva last May, set a record for the brand and was the most valuable racing bicycle ever sold at a non-charity auction, achieving 133,000 USD.

Sotheby’s Sealed is a new online only sale format combining the excitement of a live auction with the discretion of a private sale. Each Sotheby’s Sealed online sale lasts for at least two or up to seven days and can involve a number of items from Sotheby’s ever expanding luxury portfolio – including cars.

Bidders can see how they rank within the top ten highest bids placed and are able to increase their bids until the sale closes. The final price is not seen by any participating bidders, nor is it publicised.

The Colnago C68 Motoki Yoshio x Colnago Matt Bike will be Exhibited at Sotheby’s Dubai, DIFC Gate Village, Building 3, Level B2

From Friday 19 to Friday 26 January

10am – 6pm Daily

sothebys.com/sealed-colnago

About Sotheby’s

Established in 1744, Sotheby’s is the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby’s promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby’s believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.

About Sotheby’s Dubai

Sotheby’s Dubai was officially launched by the global auction house in March 2017. The gallery is located in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre, at Gate Village Building 3. The company hosts a programme of year-round events, including selling and non-selling exhibitions, events and talks reflecting the spectrum of Sotheby's international sales and extensive client services.

About Colnago

Colnago Colnago Ernesto & C. S.r.l., known as Colnago, is a manufacturer of high-end road-racing bicycles founded near Milano in Cambiago, Italy, in 1954. The company first became known for high quality steel framed bicycles suitable for the demanding environment of professional racing, and later as one of the more creative cycling manufacturers responsible for innovations in design and experimentation with new and diverse materials including carbon fibre, now a mainstay of modern bicycle construction. Among the many Colnago victories – 14 Grand Tours, 405 Grand Tour stages, 42 Classic Monuments, 27 World Championships, 18 Olympic Gold Medals - Tadej Pogačar won both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Tour de France riding Colnago bikes.

